Prabal Gurung and Saks Fifth Avenue celebrated his memoir, Walk Like A Girl, last night with a rooftop party at Zero Bond. Notable guests included Roopal Patel, Anjula Acharia, Chloe Flower, Chloe King, Coco Bassey, Danai Gurira, Ezra Williams, Fernando Garcia, Isbael Wilkinson Schorr, Jalil Johnson, Janelle James, Laura Kim, Lynn Yaeger, Mickey Boardman, Nicky Hilton Rotschild, Phillip Lim, Pritika Swarup, Radhika Jones, Recho Omondi, Reese Antoinette, Sarita Choudhury, Tina Leung, Tomi Adeyami, James Marshall, and more.

“This memoir is the most sacred, terrifying and tender unveiling of who I’ve been, who I am, and who I am still becoming,” Gurung said. “To have it out there, with the support and love of my dearest friends and the industry I’ve always dreamed of having a place in, fills me with profound gratitude. I hope it inspires many more to embrace their authentic journey. I am incredibly grateful to Roopal Patel and Saks Fifth Avenue for believing in me from the very start, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate this most momentous occasion together.”

Marie Laffont’s Cool-Girl Style Blooms At Sisley Paris

Bonjour, Marie! Insider-loved French designer Marie Laffont kicked off spring with a chic soirée in the West Village. The lively bash was held at Sisley Paris’ downtown boutique and salons, no less, where Laffont’s chic puffy heels, thong sandals, and more will be displayed and available for purchase throughout the summer season. During the event, attendees took in her sleek footwear—also spotted at the party on it-girls Daphne Groenveld, Brianna Lance, and Toni Garrn—while enjoying plenty of champagne and wine. The night included a beauty-oriented twist, as well, with guests receiving hairstyling consultations at Sisley’s luxe hair salon, lipstick and makeup color-matching, and rejuvenating facials. Guests included Jenny Zheng, Elias Black, Alexandre Soubev, Isabelle Chaput, Nelson Tiberghien, Emma Mannswirth, Yagazi Emazi,

Sultry Skincare Brand Mienne Launches At The Box

The Box was transformed into a splashy red boudoir for the launch of new skincare brand Mienne on Wednesday night. The dynamic label took over the downtown club with a mix of the uptown and downtown sets, who mingled with VOSS water, prosecco, and themed cocktails while enjoying aerial dance displays, tarot card readings, and hand massages. Near midnight, the venue’s stage pulled back its velvet curtains for a range of live dance performances, as well as a musical set by Mienne muse Lola Leon. The night’s sultry guest list included Julia Fox, Parris Goebel, Mona Matsuoka, Richie Shazam, Destin Conrad, Leo Becerra, Fiffany Luu, Tara Yummy, Kim Shui, Raisa Flowers, Brad Mondo, Dylan Ali, Greg Swales, Brooks Marks, Romilly Newman, Matthew Cancel, Spencer Thomas, Samantha Olson, Derek Deng, Sean Garrette, Naomi Janumala, Christopher Skinner, and more.

Misela Opens Its First U.S. Flagship With Chic Handbags & Chic Cocktails!

Luxury handbag label Misela opened its first U.S. flagship store on Bond Street on Thursday, celebrating the occasion with a block party-style soirée. Attendees took in the brand’s chic range of totes, clutches, top-handle bags, and more while enjoying refreshing LALO Tequila cocktails, live illustrations from Kate Schelter, and beats by DJ Tasmin Meyer-Urshan. The night also included the reveal of Misela’s exclusive New York City-themed capsule collection, which can only be found at the Bond Street boutique. Stylish attendees at the special occasion included Serra Türker Bayır, Kate Schelter, Tasmin Meyer Erşahin, Charlotte Groeneveld, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Yosun Reza, Felita Harris, Demet Müftüoğlu, Christina Grasso, Christie Tyler, Paloma Meehan, Emily Bonita, Cassie Anderson, Dani Stahl, Arsun Sorrenti, Sephira Street, and more.

