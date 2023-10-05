Michael Kors to host show in Dubai

Pack your bags—Michael Kors is hitting the road. The brand announced that it will present its recently-unveiled Spring Summer 2024 collection in Dubai on December 12. The move marks the first time the designer has held a runway outside of its native New York. As well as looks which were showcased on the waterside runway at Domino Park during NYFW, additional outfits designed exclusively for the EMEA region will also hit the catwalk. The brand is expected to welcome some 250 guests for the event, including top clients, international press, celebrities, and influencers.

Chanel names Riley Keough as house ambassador

Say bonjour to Chanel’s newest face. Riley Keough, actress, director, producer, and singer if you count her Emmy-nominated turn as Daisy is Daisy Jones & The Six, has been announced as a house ambassador for the luxury brand. As part of her relationship with the brand, Keough will be photographed for the soon-to-be-unveiled Spring Summer ’24 ready to wear campaign. It’s a natural choice for Chanel, who’ve been outfitting the star for red carpet appearances over the last decade and placing her front row at recent Haute Couture and ready to wear shows.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough)

The V&A will celebrate Naomi Campbell’s career with an exhibit

Craving more after Apple TV’s The Super Models? Allow London’s Victoria & Albert museum to satiate your appetite. In a first for the legendary model, her status as both an industry icon and a muse will be the subject of an exhibit, which is titled Naomi. Opening on June 22 2024 and running through April 6 2025, Naomi will come hot on the heels of the institution’s current fashion exhibit dedicated to Gabrielle ‘Coco’ Chanel. Campbell is thoroughly involved in the project too, assisting curators on the set up of over 100 items in total, including pieces from Azzedine Alaïa, Gianni Versace, Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Alexander McQueen, Jean Paul Gaultier, Virgil Abloh, and many more. There’ll also be an installation of fashion photography, documenting the Londoner’s 40+ year career, compiled by Edward Enninful. It’s the first time that the V&A has ever dedicated an exhibit to a model.

Leslie Fremar teams up with Birkenstock for a special cause

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Birkenstock has enlisted friend of the brand, celebrity stylist Leslie Fremar, on a limited-edition pink Arizona sandal. The initiative will see Birkenstock donate 20% of each sale to the National Breast Cancer Foundation throughout the month. It’s a particularly poignant cause for Fremar, whose own mother was impacted by breast cancer, and she’s now on a mission to spread awareness and continue fund raising for the crucial organization. The velvet sandals with gold hardware and the brand’s signature comfy cork footbed are available to shop now.

The GSTQ pop-up is now open at Rockefeller Center

Dany Garcia’s DTC apparel brand GSTQ is welcoming shoppers in time for the busy fall and holiday season with the unveiling of its new pop-up. From today through January 2024, GSTQ Rock Center will be located at 45 Rockefeller Plaza, housing the Fall Winter 2023 men’s and womenswear collections, which were also recently presented at the brand’s first NYFW foray, with a focus on bestsellers like sheer bomber jackets, versatile dresses, and suiting. The assortment also promises to be size inclusive, with sizes ranging from XS – 3XL for women and XS to XXL for men. Katie Mayne, CEO, said in a release: “The in-person connection is important to our brand and for our community to come together; consumers get the advantage of experiencing our fabrics, clothes, and premium feel in person. We will be using this store as a test model for future brick and mortar build outs and wholesale partnerships. We are elated to see this project come to life and for the growth of our brand as we expand into lifestyle.” The pop-up is open daily from 11AM-7PM.

Mansur Gavriel and APPARIS collaborate on capsule

Eco-conscious brands Mansur Gavriel and Apparis are joining forces on a limited-edition offering of plant-based coats and bags. Launching today, the collection sees three coats and four handbags in styles and silhouettes, and bold colors, that speak to both brands’ playful side. The capsule features the first-ever leather-like outerwear piece to be made from apple skins, with a matching handbag also offered, as well as, of course, a fuzzy iteration of Mansur Gavriel’s famous bucket bag. The collection is now available, from $445, on mansurgavriel.com and apparis.com.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.