Nobody loves theatre more than Michael Kors so the legendary designer celebrated his new Madison Avenue Collection store by enlisting his friends from The Great White Way for an intimate party at The Carlyle Hotel last night. The evening kicked off with cocktails at the new digs (667 Madison Avenue) followed by a party at the eternally chic Bemelmans Bar for a mesmerizing performance by Tony winner Alan Cumming.

The Traitors star wore a Kors banker mélange cashmere sweater and wool flannel trousers, and sang a few songs with his three-piece band including The Ladies Who Lunch, Maybe This Time, and Mein Herr from Cabaret. “It’s so lovely to be surrounded by kindness tonight,” Cumming told the intimate group. “I just got back to this country, and I’ve found that kindness is not as prevalent as it used to be. But you know what I think the best way to deal with lack of kindness is? It’s to be even kinder, to be even kinder to the people in our society right now who need it the most.” He toasted Kors and his husband Lance Le Pere for their consistent generosity and kindness to those who need it most.

The guest list of Broadway and fashion icons included Katie Holmes, Julianna Margulies, Jane Krakowski, Nicole Scherzinger, Cristin Milioti, Iman, Sutton Foster, Patti Hansen, Glenda Bailey, Linesiy Montero, Fern Mallis, Lulu Tenney, Nicky Hilton, Patina Miller, Andew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Elizabeth Kurpis, and more.

The new Michael Kors Collection boutique on Madison is open now. We’ll drink to that!

Images: BFA and Emilo Madrid

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.