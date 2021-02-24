MFW Is Here! Alberta Ferretti Delivers Big Fall Energy Thanks To Dramatic Silhouettes

Did you just feel the earth shake? My mistake, it’s probably just the sheer force of the outerwear, modern-day Working Girl-style silhouettes, and layered looks that Alberta Ferretii send parading down the runway at her audience-less, smoke-filled Fall Winter ’21 show, which aired this morning.

While the longtime designer’s Spring Summer ’21 offering was an ethereal dream, today’s offering upped the ante by adding a generous helping of dark romance and a moody edginess to the storyline. This heroine has met her match in dressing gown coats, funnel-neck capes, chubby shearling, double denim, and roomy leather trousers in a dialed back palette of duck egg blue, black, moss, tan, olive, and gunmetal grey. Ferretti called it dressing in “protective textures”—perfect for whatever twists this character might face in an unknown world—and it was undeniably a lesson in ultra-wearable, season-appropriate layering that we can all make note of. Everything from utilitarian-style shirt dresses to suede boiler suits came with cosy fine knit turtlenecks tucked underneath, pleated skirts flowing delicately over pants, and coats which were worn doubled up. Gilded floral belts, wide-brimmed hats, rounded shoulders, and huggable clutches were thus key to loan a polished edge to all the practicality on display.

But, hello, this is Milan Fashion Week after all, and elegance underpins everything! This collection certainly wasn’t devoid of surprises—from Pierrot-style collars to ruffles on the back of coats—and nor did Ferretti skimp on the eveningwear offering either. Slouchy suits in sequins or oil slick leather looked like a good suggestion for what to wear once occasionwear dress codes are a thing again, and as for the drainpipe gold flares and ornately-detailed black gowns fit for the most glamorous villain you’ve ever seen? We’re excited to see how this plot plays out.

See the full collection below:

