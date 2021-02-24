Nicole Miller Looks To The Future For Fall ’21

Nicole Miller doesn’t like to look backwards. Ergo, for her Fall Winter ’21 collection, which was revealed digitally via the CFDA’s Runway360 platform, the designer turned to futuristic elements, Sci-Fi classic The Fifth Element, and the cosmos for inspiration.

In what’s a particularly sporty-influenced collection with a nod to wearability, Miller also sought to incorporate eco-conscious details, like recycled cashmere, and continued to build on her newfound love of activewear- and loungewear-inspired ease of dressing. Indeed, she revealed on Zoom during a walk through of the collection, the dressier styles she’s known for were the last thing she added in to the offering before shooting the collection at her studio.

The New York-based designer is known for her love of symbols, so unsurprisingly she turned to optimistic galactic motifs like stars and planets while looking into the future and trying to envision what’s next. With so much uncertainty in the fashion industry and society in general, Miller seemed to find solace in the grander-than-us permanence of the cosmic world. Plus, the theme presented plenty of fun styling opportunities, such as incorporating her eyewear range, as well as re-purposing items from what she jokingly calls, “the Amazon mountain.”

With the industry-wide pause, Miller has enjoyed the chance to reset. Particularly after 30 years of physical runway shows! The designer is enjoying this way of showcasing her collections digitally and going all-in on an uplifting theme. So whatever the future may hold, it’s certainly looking bright in her eyes—seems like those sunglasses will come in handy.

See the full collection below:

