The Met Gala, also known as fashion’s biggest night of the year, is here! On the first Monday in May, celebrities across film, music, television, theater, and more ascend the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to raise funds for its Costume Institute—and celebrate the latter’s latest spring exhibit. Of course, this is no ordinary carpet. All guests must come dressed on theme with the exhibit and its accompanying dress code, which has ranged from furniture to futurism. Or sometimes totally ignored!

Ahead of this year’s event for “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” we’re taking a look back at SOME the best Met Gala looks of all time. Below, discover the statement outfits and moments that keep us dreaming of fashion year-round.

Rihanna, “China: Through The Looking Glass” (2015)

In Guo Pei.

Sarah Jessica Parker,“China: Through The Looking Glass” (2015)

In H&M and custom Philip Treacy.

Zendaya, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” (2018)

In custom Versace.

Blake Lively, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” (2022)

In custom Versace and Lorraine Schwartz.

Lady Gaga, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” (2019)

In custom Brandon Maxwell.

Kim Kardashian, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” (2019)

In Thierry Mugler.

Taylor Swift, “Manus Ex Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” (2017)

In Louis Vuitton.

Cardi B, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” (2019)

In custom Thom Browne.

Jennifer Lopez,“China: Through The Looking Glass” (2015)

In Versace.

Kendall Jenner, “China: Through The Looking Glass” (2015)

In Calvin Klein.

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” (2017)

In Comme des Garçons.

Gigi Hadid, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” (2022)

In custom Givenchy.

Anne Hathaway, “China: Through The Looking Glass” (2015)

In Ralph Lauren.

Emma Roberts, “China: Through The Looking Glass” (2015)

In Ralph Lauren.

Kate Moss, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” (2022)

In Burberry.

Naomi Campbell, “China: Through The Looking Glass” (2015)

In Burberry with Lee Daniels.

Kaia Gerber, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” (2022)

In Alexander McQueen.

Cindy Crawford, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” (2018)

In Versace.

Hailey Bieber, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” (2019)

In Alexander Wang.

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi and Bella Becker.

