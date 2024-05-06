News

Some of The Best Met Gala Looks Ever

The first Monday in May takes all-star fashion to new heights

by Aaron Royce
2019 Met Gala
(Getty Images)

The Met Gala, also known as fashion’s biggest night of the year, is here! On the first Monday in May, celebrities across film, music, television, theater, and more ascend the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to raise funds for its Costume Institute—and celebrate the latter’s latest spring exhibit. Of course, this is no ordinary carpet. All guests must come dressed on theme with the exhibit and its accompanying dress code, which has ranged from furniture to futurism. Or sometimes totally ignored! 

Ahead of this year’s event for “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” we’re taking a look back at SOME the best Met Gala looks of all time. Below, discover the statement outfits and moments that keep us dreaming of fashion year-round.

Rihanna, “China: Through The Looking Glass” (2015)

In Guo Pei.

Rihanna, Met Gala

Rihanna in Guo Pei

Sarah Jessica Parker,“China: Through The Looking Glass” (2015)

In H&M and custom Philip Treacy.

Sarah Jessica Parker in H&M and Philip Treacy hat

Zendaya, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” (2018)

In custom Versace.

Zendaya, Met Gala, Versace

Zendaya (Patrick McMullan)

Blake Lively, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” (2022)

In custom Versace and Lorraine Schwartz.

Blake Lively, Met Gala

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lady Gaga, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” (2019)

In custom Brandon Maxwell.

2019 Met Gala

(Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” (2019)

In Thierry Mugler.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Kim Kardashian West attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Taylor Swift, “Manus Ex Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” (2017)

In Louis Vuitton.

Taylor Swift, Met Gala

Taylor Swift (Shutterstock)

Cardi B, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” (2019)

In custom Thom Browne.

Cardi B

(Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez,“China: Through The Looking Glass” (2015)

In Versace.

Jennifer Lopez (Shutterstock)

Kendall Jenner, “China: Through The Looking Glass” (2015)

In Calvin Klein.

Kendall Jenner in Calvin Klein Collection

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” (2017)

In Comme des Garçons.

NEW YORK, NY – MAY 01: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid, “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” (2022)

In custom Givenchy.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: Gigi Hadid attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

 Anne Hathaway, “China: Through The Looking Glass” (2015)

In Ralph Lauren.

Anne Hathaway in Ralph Lauren

Emma Roberts, “China: Through The Looking Glass” (2015)

In Ralph Lauren.

Emma Roberts in Ralph Lauren

Kate Moss, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” (2022)

In Burberry.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 02: Kate Moss attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Naomi Campbell, “China: Through The Looking Glass” (2015)

In Burberry with Lee Daniels.

Lee Daniels and Naomi Campbell in Burberry

Kaia Gerber, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” (2022)

In Alexander McQueen.

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Cindy Crawford, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” (2018)

In Versace.

Cindy Crawford, Met Gala, red carpet

Cindy Crawford  (Getty Images)

Hailey Bieber, “Camp: Notes on Fashion” (2019)

In Alexander Wang.

Hailey Bieber

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi and Bella Becker.

