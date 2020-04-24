The Daily Media: 12 Moves to Know From CAA to Lululemon

Here’s the breakdown of this week’s hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Lexi Underwood has signed with Creative Artists Agency.

2. William White is now chief marketing officer at Walmart.

3. Patrick Guido is stepping down as chief financial officer of Lululemon.

4. SPRING LA is closing their office.

5. Mike Mathias has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer at American Eagle Outfitters.

6. Margarita Salvans is now chief financial officer at Mango.

7. Madison Wool is now account executive at Shadow.

Plus!

8. Purple PR is now representing Vashi and Retrouve.

9. KCD is now representing GCDS.

10. Platform PR is now representing skincare brand Augustinus Bader.

11. HL Group is now representing Bonobos.

12. Shadow is now representing Heart Water.

