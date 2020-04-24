Scotty Cunha in Quarantine: Meditation? No. Rosé? Yes!

In today’s “Cabin Fever Diaries,” we check in with celebrity hairstylist Scotty Cunha, who tells us who he wishes he was spending self-isolation with and how rosé has helped get him through this crappy time. We feel that!

Where are you right now and who are you with?

I am currently in LA and I have never been happier to be single in my life!

Have you learned anything new about yourself since social distancing?

I’m honestly really good on my own I just have to try harder not to troll people on IG.

What has been the biggest change to your routine?

I can’t believe how spoiled I am and how great my mornings were! Pre-quarantine, I would wake up and get ready for hot pilates by washing my face, brushing my teeth, slicking back my hair, and spritzing my face with rose water. Then I would walk to Starbucks to get my grande iced coffee with three pumps of vanilla and a splash of almond milk in a venti cup with extra ice! I would chat with all my Starbucks friends before I walked to my hot pilates studio to have the best workout class there ever was! Then I would get a celery juice and head home for full glam! If my bestie Fisher was in town, I would go for lunch at Cecconi’s where I would have a bottle of Lady A and whatever the lunch special was. If I was trying to be “skinny” I would get the panzenella salad with no croutons with extra olives and grilled shrimp! My other bestie Roxy is usually crazy with work, but when she’s not, we would have lunch at Honor Bar or Il’ Pastiao where they give me the heaviest pour of vermantino with the vegetariana salad! Obviously all that has changed, since I am confined to my home, but my nighttime routine has been the same — binging Netflix while drinking rosé.

What do you miss most about life before the quarantine?

Actually being able to “flake.”

What are you doing to decompress?

I said I was going to meditate everyday and I haven’t. But I have been focusing on bettering myself and decompressing in other ways. I’ve expanded my beauty routine and it feels more fun now because it features my own product, Rosé Rescue, which launched during quarantine!!

How are you staying active?

I feel better when I get a workout in, even if it’s 30 minutes on IG live with Shannon Nadj, who owns Hot Pilates, Alexis Fischer, who does crazy workouts, or my friend Seth G, who just started IndiGO online workout classes.

How’s your sleep?

What is sleep?

What are you doing to help others?

One of my favorite places is the LGBTQ Youth Center in LA! Right before this all happened, we were supposed to have a “beauty day” where we give haircuts and do a photoshoot and have a fashion show! I am still organizing donations and I can not wait until we can all be back together to make this amazing day happen!

If you could be in isolation with anyone, who would it be?

The Cuomo brothers.

What’s the weirdest thing you’ve found yourself doing since isolating?

Usually I am in Palm Springs and at Coachella for my birthday, which happened to land right in the middle of COVID and one of my friends got me a plant and I have named him Jake. I love him and I’ve been watering him and talking to him and he is thriving!

What are you most anxious about?

Honestly getting back to real life.

What have you been watching on TV?

OMG! I’ve watched anything you can think of. I have seen every single TV show and have finished every single season! I am currently back to my childhood faves — Pretty Woman, The Birdcage, and Clueless.

What have you been eating?

ROSÉ.

Have you accomplished anything since isolating?

I did clean out my closet, which is one of my fave things to do! I am really trying to learn how to cook, but only because it’s such a hit on my IG stories

What music have you been listening to lately?

Dua Lipa! “Pretty Please” is the best song ever!

What do you want to do when this is all over?

Well it depends on the time of month! If it ends June-ish I will fly to New York to be in the Hamptons for 4th of July, followed by Croatia, then Puglia, ending with a couple of days or weeks in Mykonos. If it is in October/November, then St Barth’s.

How has the experience changed your outlook?

I’m never taking anything for granted ever fucking again!

