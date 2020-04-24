Chic Report

8 Vintage Supermodel Workout Videos You Absolutely Must See

by Tangie Silva
written by Tangie Silva
Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer (Getty Images)

The latest entertainment while stuck in quarantine is the resurgence of retro workout videos. Tik Tok is now full of home-bound exercise enthusiasts reenacting their favorite retro (and sometimes ridiculous) workouts. Of course everyone knows Jane Fonda’s legendary empire and even Cher’s foray into the fitness craze but we’ve unearthed some priceless archives from fashion’s ultimate bodies – aka the supermodels. Watch, enjoy, and as always, discuss!

1. OPTIBODY by Carol Alt circa 1989

2. SHAPE YOUR BODY WORKOUT by Cindy Crawford circa 1992

3. STRETCH & STRENGTHEN with Elle Macpherson circa 1989

4. TOTAL FITNESS WORKOUT with Kathy Ireland circa 2007

5. PERFECTLY FIT UPPER BODY WORKOUT by Claudia Schiffer circa 1996

6. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SUPER SHAPE UP Aerobic Interval Training Warm-Up with Cheryl Tiegs circa 1989

7. TAKE CHARGE by Rachel Hunter circa 1995

8. TOTAL GYM #4 with Christie Brinkley (and special appearance by Chuck Norris) circa 2011

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Tangie Silva is the VP of Operations & Managing Editor of Daily Front Row Inc. and is always on the beauty beat. She's been with the company since it's inception in 2003...and apparently is never leaving.

You may also like

6 Fitness Experts Share Easy and Effective...

10 Stylish Sweatpants Perfect for Quarantine and...

12 Free At-Home Workout Resources to Help...

Nina Agdal Launches New Fitness App Just...

Dee Hilfiger Shares the Secrets (and Specialists)...

James Turlington: From Baseball Star to Fashion’s...

Charlotte D’Alessio’s Golden Rule for Creating a...

Maye Musk Tells All

10 NYC Wellness Temples You Need to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.