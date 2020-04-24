8 Vintage Supermodel Workout Videos You Absolutely Must See

The latest entertainment while stuck in quarantine is the resurgence of retro workout videos. Tik Tok is now full of home-bound exercise enthusiasts reenacting their favorite retro (and sometimes ridiculous) workouts. Of course everyone knows Jane Fonda’s legendary empire and even Cher’s foray into the fitness craze but we’ve unearthed some priceless archives from fashion’s ultimate bodies – aka the supermodels. Watch, enjoy, and as always, discuss!

1. OPTIBODY by Carol Alt circa 1989

2. SHAPE YOUR BODY WORKOUT by Cindy Crawford circa 1992



3. STRETCH & STRENGTHEN with Elle Macpherson circa 1989

4. TOTAL FITNESS WORKOUT with Kathy Ireland circa 2007



5. PERFECTLY FIT UPPER BODY WORKOUT by Claudia Schiffer circa 1996



6. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SUPER SHAPE UP Aerobic Interval Training Warm-Up with Cheryl Tiegs circa 1989



7. TAKE CHARGE by Rachel Hunter circa 1995



8. TOTAL GYM #4 with Christie Brinkley (and special appearance by Chuck Norris) circa 2011



