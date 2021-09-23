Max Mara’s Supermodel-filled Show Presented A Sassy New Take On The Power Suit

The Max Mara muse is glowing! And in these hues of tangerine and butter yellow, how could she not be?! For Spring Summer ’22, Ian Griffiths cast a familiar crew of sunny faces—including new moms Grace Elizabeth and Gigi Hadid—to become his latest storybook heroines.

As per the collection notes, the designer was indeed thinking of a writer. A smart, sulky, teenage beatnik one at that. Griffiths imagined what this type of youthful “bourgeois rebel” would want to wear, whether tapping away on her typewriter or out living life with adventure, and before we turned over to the last imaginary pages ourselves, we knew we wanted to don these outfits wherever we could.

In particular, it was the fresh take on suiting that felt enticing, with bandeau bra tops paired with slouchy denim two-pieces, shackets, a leather blazer and A-line skirt combo, and workwear-inspired pinstripe separates. Boyish flat chunky sandals gave each ensemble a ‘devil may care’ edge too—perfect for your inner sassy teenager.

Rounding out the nostalgic offering, which came largely in the quintessential Max Mara palette of tans, creams, and chocolate browns, were pieces to pack no matter where you’re going. Our teenage years might be far behind us, but we’d still float around in the soft tank dresses, gauzy chiffon tops, flirty minis with feathers and appliqués, and vacanza-ready striped pieces inspired by cabana stripes. Meanwhile, canvas overalls, gabardine work trousers, and delicious boxy leather jackets that looked good enough to eat (especially on Soo Joo, Irina, et al!) are bound to tick both the ‘business or pleasure’ boxes for wherever you might be going….

See the full collection below:

