Sofia Achaval’s SS ’22 Milan Fashion Week Diary: Fendi, Alberta Ferretti, Roberto Cavalli

The Daily Front Row‘s perennially chic correspondent Sofia Achaval de Montaigu is soaking up the glamour in Milan. She fills us in on what’s happening in the Italian capital during the MFW Spring Summer ’22 schedule.

Day 1: September 22, 2021

Fendi

Milan Fashion Week has finally made its big comeback after two seasons of primarily digital presentations. Fendi’s show was a real party: creative director Kim Jones is setting out to bring elegance back to the forefront. The show took place at the brand’s showroom and, although there were fewer guests than usual, the front row was no less starry than normal. Celebrities and influencers like Chiara and Valentina Ferragni, Leoni Hanne, and Karen Wazen were all in attendance. But the one who caught everyone’s eye was it girl actress, Jordan Alexander. The collection was inspired by artist Antonio López’s works and his muses Bianca Jagger, Jerry Hall, and Tina Chow. This was translated into leather, lace, jacquard, and woven items, and in the painter’s famous lilies which were seen in hair accessories and earrings. The collection was filled with joyous colors, mainly in fuchsia and orange hues, but shining gold was definitely the star. Beyond the clothes, the Fendi First heels took us to the ’70s, while big handbags completed outfits comprised of colorful fur coats, dresses with capes, and tailored suits. Towards the end, all of the models walked down the runway to the beat of Moodymann’s

“Shades of Jae”.

Alberta Ferretti

Alberta Ferretti presented her “Touch & Feel” collection at Chiostro di Sansipliano, where the champagne was freely flowing as guests arrived. Sitting front row enjoying the show were actresses Elisabetta Canalis, Cristina Marino, Lotte

Verbeek, and Caterina Shulha. The garments were inspired by butterflies—a symbol for rebirth and metamorphosis—and movement was guaranteed from the floating tulle and gauze. Models wowed in sequin eveningwear, hats, and flat shoes with ties wrapped around their calves. For the epic finale, after Gigi Hadid closed the show, all of the models stoof out in the middle of the great palazzo’s park. A picture perfect moment!

Roberto Cavalli

To round out the day, Fausto Puglisi presented his Spring Summer collection for Roberto Cavalli at the Palazzo Clerici: an impressive scenario for an impressive collection! The vintage gold seats were the perfect match for the venue’s style. The brand’s omnipresent animal print was, without a doubt, the hero, and was seen in different colors such as orange, yellow, turquoise, and classic neutral. Between the close-fitting items and asymmetric cutouts, it was an undeniably sexy collection. Already on my wishlist? The accessories and the oversize sunglasses which obscure half of your face. What a debut!

