Manolo Blahnik, Oscar de la Renta, and The Daily Summer Hosted A VIP Soirée In East Hampton

written by The Daily Front Row
It was shoe heaven in the Hamptons last night. The Daily Summer came together with Manolo Blahnik and Oscar de la Renta to host an intimate cocktail party and VIP shopping experience at the footwear brand’s chic new East Hampton boutique on Main Street. The event invited guests to explore both luxury labels’ Spring Summer 2021 collections, while getting a sneak preview of pre-Fall and Fall Winter looks.

Sai De Silva and Marina Albright hosted the evening, which welcomed well-heeled guests such as Brooks Nader, Tinamarie Clark, Sophie Sumner, Janelle Lloyd, Kelly Bensimon, Sarah Wetenhall, Gretchen Maull Berger, Elisabeth Munder, Amy Julliette Lefévre, Hope Benbasset, Bridget Bahl, Elena and David Florentin, Cuba Gooding Jr., Nola Weinstein, and The Daily’s Lizzi Bickford Meadow and Eddie Roche.

Special thanks to Whispering Angel, Josh Cellars Prosecco, and culinary concierge, Maison Benjamin.

