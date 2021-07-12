A Conversation with Brazilian Bombshell Model Kamila Hansen

Though the seemingly glamorous world of modeling has long remained a coveted dream of many young girls, those who have actually modeled know that the dream isn’t as glamorous as it seems. Still, with its perks, one up-and-coming model is grateful for the good and the bad, enjoying every bit of the journey. Though she’s been recognized as one of the fashion world’s young emerging models, Kamila Hansen’s road to success wasn’t as easy as one might think. The Brazilian born model left home at a young age after being discovered as a talent. Though today, she’s worked with some of the world’s major name brands, still the Brazilian model remains grounded and connected to her roots. We recently sat down with Kamila to discuss her start in the industry, her interests, what she’s working on and even asked for some advice.

How did you get into modeling?

I was invited to be part of an agency in Brazil, ended up going and signed with them and that’s how it all started!

You have gotten to work with some major fashion brands and designers. What’s been your favorite? And what’s your personal style?

Yes, I’ve had the pleasure of working with lots of amazing brands and designers. Every single one was special in a different way, but if I had to pick one, I would say when I walked the show for Givenchy in Paris, it was just amazing. My style is mostly basic, I love to be comfortable!

What do you think are some of the biggest misconceptions about being a model?

Everything about it is glamorous. You have to be tall, you have to be skinny ,you need to work out 7 days a week, but these all are big misconceptions especially in today’s world.

What upcoming work or project(s) are you looking forward to?

I have been shooting something very exciting lately and also traveling a lot for it. Looking forward for two upcoming jobs coming one in LA and the other one in Europe early and late June.

What’s your fitness routine like? Can you share any tips?

I frequently work out, but I do not push myself to do anything I don’t feel like doing just because I missed the gym one for one day. So I would say you have to always listen to your body. Everybody is different and has different needs.

What is your favorite food? Do you cook or prefer to eat out?

I could list all kinds of food, I’m a food lover. But if I would have to say, my top three would be Japanese, Italian and Brazilian. I do cook sometimes, but I’m not the greatest chef. I leave it to friends or just do a good take out.

What advice would you give to up-and-coming models who struggle with insecurity or self-doubt?

Don’t start thinking your life is going to be a movie scene. You have to be very patient and focused on your goals, always keep your feet on the ground because it can really mess with your head. Just be consistent, have a good relationship with your family and work hard, eventually will fall into place.

Where do you find strength when you face adversity? What has helped you feel empowered as a woman throughout your journey in the modeling industry and in life in general?

There are so many inspiring women in and outside the industry. I feel like in general, women are powerful and wonderful creatures but whenever I’m facing some difficult challenge I always think about my mom and all the lessons she has taught me when I was a kid.

Can you share one challenge that you’ve faced in life and how you overcame it?

I would have to say, leaving my home and family at a young age to travel around the world all alone without speaking any language other than Portuguese. It was very challenging in the beginning but I worked hard to change that and today I can speak four languages and don’t mind traveling alone at all.

Where did your passion for people come from?

I think the world we live in is very imperfect and I do believe we have to overcome the problems together. We have the power in our hands. So many people have made a difference in the world and that’s why I’m passionate about people. I believe anyone can make the world a better place.

Written by: Magdalena Munao

