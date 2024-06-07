This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Virginie Viard and Chanel are parting ways in 2024. She has been artistic director at the company since 2019, following the passing of former creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

2. Martijn Hagman and Tommy Hilfiger have parted ways. He was previously CEO of the company. David Savman is now interim CEO of the company.

3. Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou is now CEO of Fendi.

4. Laurent Claquin is now chief brand officer at Kering.

5. Lila Staab is now senior vice president, brand communications at Calvin Klein.

6. Alexis Bennett Parker and Vogue have parted ways. She was previously commerce writer at the company.

7. Marina Keller is now senior director, VIP & Media Relations at KCD Los Angeles.

8. Kimberly Naha is now PR Manager at Foundation. Faith Welker is now junior account executive at the company.

9. Sydney Ghobadian is now public relations account coordinator at Demonstrate x DDW.

10. Nikki Abraham is now beauty director at SHADOW. Edie Lotus is now celebrity & influencer director at the company.

11. Hannah Avery-Peck is now account executive, PR at CMM. Jennifer Stringer and Sabrina Ciccia are now account supervisors at the company. Crissy Tang is now senior account director at the company. Samantha Chmara is now account executive, influencer marketing at the company.

12. Abby Robinson is now assistant at BBC.me.

Plus!

13. Studio Beauty is now representing Victoria Beckham Beauty.

14. Agentry PR is now representing DSW.

15. Bold PR is now representing Divi.

16. TMpr is now representing Andine.

17. Autumn Communications is now representing Function.

18. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Vitamin A Swim.

19. RK-c is now representing Peracas.

20. PR Consulting is now representing Ray.

21. Purple is now representing Obagi and Achilles Ion Gabriel.

22. Foundation is now representing NOYZ and Ranavat.

23. The Right Now is now representing Fossil, MICHELE, and select Fossil Portfolio Brands.

24. LRJ PR & Communications is now representing Hollywood Fashion Secrets, Salon Perfect, and Kinky-Curly.

25. Black Buddha Media Group is now representing D-R-G-N, The Bruce Lee Family Company, Bruce Lee Foundation, and ApeCoin.

26. Magnolia PR is now representing Oolie.

27. Elyse Koenig: Beauty & Wellness Consulting is now representing Skin Research Laboratories.

28. Sprouthouse is now representing TH/RST Hospitality Group’s Roof at Park South, Sweetbrier, and GG.

29. R. Couri Hay is now representing Hamptons Fine Art Fair and Southampton Arts Center.

30. Mark Allen & Co. has launched PrideNOW, a consulting service focused on connecting marketers with the LGBTQIA+ community. The initiative will be led by R. Kurt Osenlund.

31. Vox Media has now acquired Celebrity Memoir Book Club in its Vox Media Podcast Network.

32. Desire Holding Group has acquired Sergio Soldano.

33. Lacoste and Roland-Garros have renewed their partnership until 2030.

34. A.P.C. and Katie Holmes have released a new capsule collaboration.

35. COS and artist Kazuki Tabata have launched a new collaboration.

36. Scarosso and Linda Rodin have launched a new footwear collaboration.

37. Nathan Turner and Sant and Abel have launched a new sleepwear and loungewear collaboration.

38. Anti Social Social Club and Undefeated will launch a new athleisure collaboration on June 8.

39. Frankies Bikinis and Djerf Avenue will launch a swimwear collaboration on June 11.

40. Bimba Y Lola and Melissa will launch a new collaboration on June 20.

41. Ba&sh and Allyson Felix’s Saysh will launch a new collaboration in July ahead of the Summer Olympic Games.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you’d like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

