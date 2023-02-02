Laura Kim and Tina Chen Craig host Lunar New Year party

LOUIS XIII Cognac celebrated the Lunar New Year with a fashionable dinner party at Hutong New York, hosted by sparkly frock-clad Laura Kim, the co-creative director of Oscar de la Renta and Monse, and Tina Chen Craig, founder of U Beauty. The evening celebrated the Year of the Water Rabbitat the Art Deco-inspired eatery with traditional Chinese performances, a LOUIS XIII tasting experience, and a multi-course dinner of Northern Chinese dishes. To end the night? A pre-dessert LOUIS XIII cognac tasting and an electrifying surprise ribbon dance performance. Among those in attendance to join Kim and Chen Craig were Kimora Lee Simmons, Cassandra Grey, Samantha Ronson, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Wendi Murdoch, LaQuan Smith, Prabal Gurung, Stacey Eisner, Phillip Lim, Jason Biggs, Jenny Mollen, Zanna Roberts Rassi, Amanda Nguyễn, as well as Nicolas Beckers, president & CEO of Rémy Cointreau Americas and Fida Bou Chabke, vice president of LOUIS XIII Americas.

Images: BFA

Lanvin’s Lunar New Year bash

Lanvin Deputy GM Siddhartha Shukla and Les Trois Chevaux’ chic chef and proprietor Angie Mar brought together a crowd for Lunar New Year celebrations, including a traditional lion dance performance. VIP attendees for the cocktail dinatoire included Ashley Graham, Bach Mai, Jennifer Fisher, Laura Kim, Fernando Garcia, Chef Gabriel Kreuther, Peter Som, Marcel Floruss, Vanessa Hong, Tanner Reese, Jessica Wang, Isaac Hindin-Miller, Destiny Joseph, and many more.

Images: Courtesy

Sézane and Sea New York toast to their second collab

They’re back for round two! After the success of their first partnership, French brand Sézane and Manhattan’s own bohemian mainstay Sea New York have teamed up again for a 40-piece collection which launches on February 5. To introduce the limited-edition capsule to editors and tastemakers, Sea founders Sean Monahan and Monica Paolini brought together a group for an intimate cocktail moment at the Sézane store in Nolita. The poetry-inspired line includes sustainable ready to wear and accessories for women and children, all with an air of Sea’s romanticism fused with Sézane classic Parisian edge. Among those in attendance were Lameka Fox, Ruby Aldridge, Carlotta Kohl, Dee Poku, Charlott Cordes, Brianna Lance, Renata Zandonadi, and more, while DJ Mei Kwok spun a mix of Parisian and NYC faves. Seeing as the last collection sold out in under 24 hours, you’d better mark those cals for 2.5 now!

Images: Courtesy

