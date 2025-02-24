On Wednesday evening, La Prairie, Chef Angie Mar, and Sharon Coplan came together to host an opulent dinner where caviar took center stage. Held at the intimate Le B. restaurant, the night was in celebration of La Prairie’s new Skin Caviar Liquid Lift, and drew a boisterous crowd, including Zanna Roberts Rassi, Sarita Choudhury, Charlotte Groeneveld, Edward Barsamian, Elizabeth Sulcer, Gillian Miniter, Larry Milstein, Gigi Burris-O’Hara, Peter Som, and more.

Caviar—La Prairie’s signature age-defying ingredient—was woven seamlessly throughout the night, not just in skincare but in Every. Single. Dish! During cocktails, guests were satiated by oysters with caviar, deviled eggs topped with caviar, and crispy potato chips crowned with, you guessed it, more caviar. Once everyone was seated, a bespoke menu was presented where caviar continued to steal the show, to the absolute delight of our bellies. The pièce de résistance, however? A surprising yet decadent amuse-bouche—Le B.’s famed Petite Mignon Burger (aka the “Birkin of Burgers”). Yes, the very same burger that commands lines around the block— a coveted indulgence for those in the know, as Chef Mar bestows this semi-sweet masterpiece, elevated by caramelized onions, upon only nine fortunate guests each evening.

But anyone who’s been to a La Prairie party knows it wouldn’t be a party without experiencing a La Prairie’s Art of Perfection treatment. Guests luxuriated in the transformative power of Skin Caviar Liquid Lift with mini massages handed out by aestheticians. With advanced lifting , this firming serum delivers visible results in just 15 minutes, smoothing fine lines and defining contours for an instantly more sculpted appearance. Leaving a night out on the town looking a few years younger? Now that’s the most delightful party favor I’ve ever received! All in all, the evening was a harmonious blend of science, artistry, and indulgence, a true reflection of La Prairie’s pursuit of timeless beauty—one where luxury, innovation and decadent delicacies merged flawlessly.

All Images: Mike Vitelli/BFA.com