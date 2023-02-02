Inside The Whitney’s Art Party; A Seriously Stylish Soirée

If you were out late on Tuesday night this week, signing off the end of a long, long January, then chances are you were at The Whitney’s annual Art Party—a major bash that unites the uptown and downtown creative communities while fundraising for the beloved contemporary museum.

This year’s zodiac-themed installment saw the highly-anticipated return of the event, after a two-year hiatus. Serving as co-chairs were Ashley Graham, Karen Elson, Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector, Rachel Rossin, Edward Barsamian, Steven

Beltrani, and Micaela Erlanger—and boy did they know how to bring out a crowd.

Notable guests who descended on the Meatpacking-based institution included Tracy Anderson, Robin Arzón, Malcolm Jenkins, Jennifer Fisher, Candace Bushnell, Blake Abbie, Mafalda, Morgan Spector, Martha Hunt,

Bach Mai, Misha Nonoo, Matthew Hitt, Fred Schneider, artists Mark Carson, Aria Dean, Danielle De Jesus, Miles Greenberg, Martine Gutierrez, Devin Kenny, Ajay Kurian, Grant Mcgrath, Genesis Tramaine, Andrew Norman Wilson, and Chloe Wise. Also found dancing late into the wee hours to DJ sets by Questlove and The Muses were the likes of Grace Atwood, Karen Bikkova, Ashley Bestdressed, Kimberly Drew, Eric Goldie, Christina Grasso, Elton Ilirjani, Liv Schreiber, Natalie Lim Suarez, Dylana Lim Suarez, Joanne Leonhardt Cassullo, Adam Fields, Alexander Hankin, Flora Irving, Molly Krause, Suzanna Lee, Catherine Smith Licari, Fern and Lenard Tessler, Brooke Wise, curators Marcela Guerrero, Laura Phipps, Christiane Paul, Scott Rothkopf, and the Alice Pratt Brown Director of the Whitney Museum of American Art, Adam D. Weinberg.

Peek inside the evening, below:

Images: BFA

