Ashley Graham Will Make Her Broadway Debut In “Chicago”!

Ashley Graham is heading to Broadway! The beloved model, author, and activist will be appearing in Chicago as Roxie Hart later this spring, marking her official Broadway stage debut, according to AP News. “I’m honored to make my Broadway debut as the iconic Roxie Hart,” Graham said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to be able to embrace this new challenge and excited to share the stage with this incredible company.”

From April 15 to May 25, Graham will step into Hart’s famous 1920’s heels at the Ambassador Theatre. The dramatic showbiz musical’s been a longtime favorite on the stage, with stars taking Roxy’s mantle including Ariana Madix, Pamela Anderson, Erika Jayne, Brooke Shields, Lisa Rinna, Gretchen Mol, Ashlee Simpson, Jennifer Nettles, Brandy Norwood, Melanie Griffith, Christie Brinkley, Marilu Henner, and Robin Givens.

Graham’s new Broadway gig marks her latest accomplishment. Most recently, the star was named a brand ambassador for Olly, returned to the runway to walk in Victoria’s Secret’s revived Fashion Show, and fronted MICHELE Watches‘ “Legacy Redefined” campaign. However, entertainment’s certainly in the star’s wheelhouse; she’s previously hosted programs including Roku’s Side Hustlers and HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, and been a judge on America’s Next Top Model. Graham’s also held a strong post in the public eye, becoming a Time magazine “100 Most Influential People in the World” and Glamour “Woman of the Year” honoree, covering titles from Sports Illustrated to Vogue, and, writing her memoir A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty & Power Really Look Like. Like performers before her, the star’s personal connections to fame and celebrity are sure to bring a powerful performance to the stage.

BRB—we’re heading to the box office to get tickets for Graham’s first performance!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.