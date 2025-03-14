News

Ashley Graham Will Make Her Broadway Debut In “Chicago”!

The model will play Roxie Hart in the renowned musical

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Ashley Graham, models, Broadway, Chicago, Roxie Hart, theater,
Ashley Graham (Caroline Fiss Photography)

Ashley Graham is heading to Broadway! The beloved model, author, and activist will be appearing in Chicago as Roxie Hart later this spring, marking her official Broadway stage debut, according to AP News. “I’m honored to make my Broadway debut as the iconic Roxie Hart,” Graham said in a statement. “I’m deeply grateful to be able to embrace this new challenge and excited to share the stage with this incredible company.”

From April 15 to May 25, Graham will step into Hart’s famous 1920’s heels at the Ambassador Theatre. The dramatic showbiz musical’s been a longtime favorite on the stage, with stars taking Roxy’s mantle including Ariana Madix, Pamela Anderson, Erika Jayne, Brooke Shields, Lisa Rinna, Gretchen Mol, Ashlee Simpson, Jennifer Nettles, Brandy Norwood, Melanie Griffith, Christie Brinkley, Marilu Henner, and Robin Givens.

Ashley Graham

Graham’s new Broadway gig marks her latest accomplishment. Most recently, the star was named a brand ambassador for Olly, returned to the runway to walk in Victoria’s Secret’s revived Fashion Show, and fronted MICHELE Watches‘ “Legacy Redefined” campaign. However, entertainment’s certainly in the star’s wheelhouse; she’s previously hosted programs including Roku’s Side Hustlers and HGTV’s Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge, and been a judge on America’s Next Top Model. Graham’s also held a strong post in the public eye, becoming a Time magazine “100 Most Influential People in the World” and Glamour “Woman of the Year” honoree, covering titles from Sports Illustrated to Vogue, and, writing her memoir A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty & Power Really Look Like. Like performers before her, the star’s personal connections to fame and celebrity are sure to bring a powerful performance to the stage.

Ashley Graham

BRB—we’re heading to the box office to get tickets for Graham’s first performance!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Watch! Highlights from The 11th Annual Fashion...

Ashley Graham Shares Her Love Of Statement...

Inside NYFW Backstage’s Inspiring Talk On Inclusivity...

Hugh Grant Blasted Over Ashley Graham Interview,...

Lunar New Year Celebrations With Laura Kim...

Read The Love Letter That Ashley Graham...

At 30, Karlie Kloss Is Just Getting...

There’s No Stopping Lauren Wasser

Daily News: A CFDA Award For Kim...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.