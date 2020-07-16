Lookbook: Check Out Devon Windsor Swim’s Latest Collection

Devon Windsor Swim’s latest collection for Summer is giving some major old Hollywood vibes. But the shoot was actually shot in Miami, Florida by Windsor’s talented husband, Johnny Barbara. (We mean that! These images are really, really good!) In our year of DIY photo shoots, Windsor did her own hair, makeup, and styling for the campaign.

Windsor founded the line last year and it includes everything from contemporary high cut bikinis to classic shaped one-piece suits. The collection features a monochromatic color scheme, which is complimented by metallic deep gold, textured zebra, and the trend of the summer: nostalgic tie dye prints. This summer’s collection features cropped jackets, mini skirts, plunging dresses and can be found on DevonWindsor.com

Mark your calendar: We’ll be chatting with Windsor about the collection on The Daily’s Instagram Live on July 22nd at 12:30pm.

