Intermix Fêtes Its Highly-anticipated Wedding Edit With An Intimate Dinner Attended By Devon Windsor, Kate Bock, Zanna Roberts Rassi, And More

You might have your somethings old, borrowed, and blue sorted, but if you’re on the hunt for a show-stopping something new, you can look no further than Intermix. The popular multi-brand retailer is delighting brides, bridesmaids, and guests everywhere with the launch of its expertly-curated The Wedding Edit. So whether it’s a divine dress for the rehearsal dinner, a cute number for a day two brunch, or the perfect shoes to say ‘I Do’ in—consider this your quintessential one-stop-shop.

Debuting with over 200 pieces from 25 major brands, the offering also includes exclusive styles by labels like Alexis, Jonathan Simkhai, The Sei, No Pise La Grama, Solace London, Aknvas, Et Ochs, Manning Cartell, and Gauge 81. In NYC? Then you’re in luck! Highlights from the edit will be given center stage at Intermix’s Meatpacking Annex on weekends from March 18-April 3; just in time for the spring/summer wedding season to take off with gusto. During said weekends, there’ll be rotating activations from 12-5PM, including a pop-up shop by fine jewelry brand Ring Concierge (3/19 and 3/20), manicures by Paintbox Nails (3/26-3/27), and hand-drawn portraits by artist Deanna First (4/2-4/3).

Helping to build excitement and give a taste of what’s to come, Intermix’s VP of brand creative and marketing Paula Knight and chief merchandising officer Divya Mathur raised a glass to this long awaited category focus and welcomed friends of the brand to celebrate alongside Ring Concierge’s Nicole Wegman, Alexis’ Johnny Barbara, and supermodel Devon Windsor at Cathedrale Restaurant in Manhattan’s East Village on Wednesday evening.

Guests, kitted out in their finest, wined and dined in the intimate flower-filled candlelit setting, and were even treated to a surprise course…which revealed a sparkler to take home courtesy of Ring Concierge. (Who needs a groom!)

Among those in attendance were Zanna Roberts Rassi, Kate Bock, Juliana Schurig, Nicole Harrison, Maria Duenas Jacob, Jenna Rennert, Janelle Marie Lloyd, Babba Rivera, Marina Larroude, Shelcy and Christy Joseph, Michelle Madonna, Danielle Bernstein, and more. Take a peek at the evening’s style, below:

