It’s not New York Fashion Week until you’ve got the Daily in your hand. Celebrating 20 years of fun, fashion, and fabulous events, we couldn’t pick just one cover star to commemorate the milestone. Released today, our three collector’s items editions feature models and entrepreneurs Jordan Barrett, Shanina Shaik, and Devon Windsor.

Inside the glossy pages, you’ll find tell-all catchup interviews with each runway regular, who give us the scoop on what they’ve been up to in their various respective endeavors. Speaking of catching up! You’ll also find h-i-l-a-r-i-o-u-s ‘where are they now’ features identifying what industry legends of the past and present are up to, as well as a check in on the talented editors and stylists who’ve helped shape the Daily over the last two decades. We also commemorate those who’ve left us, with a tribute to the late and great fashion heroes, including André Leon Talley, Virgil Abloh, and Manfred Thierry Mugler.

Plus! Your recap of the Couture catwalks in Paris, bumper Fix pages full of buzz, media gossip, fashion’s cutest couples, and what to expect at NYFW (it’s today people—look alive!!!!). And we couldn’t leave you without chic musts for the season from our favorite brands, like DKNY, MCM, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Pucci, Roger Dubuis, L’AGENCE, and so, so many more.

Read it below—and pick up your copy IRL at the shows this week! Here’s to another 20 years of joie…..

