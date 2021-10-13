Daily News: Irina Shayk x Tamara Mellon Drop 2, Fern Mallis Returns To 92Y, Coach Comments On Viral Controversy, And More!

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Irina Shayk x Tamara Mellon’s second capsule is here

Following on from supermodel Irina Shayk and footwear guru Tamara Mellon’s first collaboration offering last year, the dynamic duo have now revealed the latest installment. The second drop, launching today, is comprised of three styles which speak to a woman’s ability to be powerful and sexy while comfortable. The capsule includes the Sweet Revenge thigh-high boot-pants, aka bants, ($1,795) with a chunky lug sole and side zip; the Iri boot ($1,595) which can go high or low thanks to a detachable zip; and the daring Spike heeled booties ($895).

‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’ returns to the 92Y

After a two-year hiatus, the beloved ‘Fashion Icons With Fern Mallis’ series is making its in-person comeback. Celebrating its tenth anniversary, the conversations between Mallis, often dubbed Fashion’s Fairy Godmother, delve into the lesser known experiences, trajectories, and personal stories of the industry’s most famous designers. Mallis is making her return to the stage at the 92nd Street Y with Joseph Altuzarra (10/21), Prabal Gurung (11/8), and Brandon Maxwell (12/15), and will soon announce her lineup for 2022. Get tickets while you can right here.

Coachella attendees no longer need to be vaccinated

According to an update on the music and arts festival’s website and social channels, attendees can enter Coachella next April as long as the provide proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of arrival. “After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently … we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Coachella,” the statement reads. Previously, the event organizers announced that all ticket holders must be vaccinated. Guests also have the option to show proof of vaccination upon entry.

Devon Windsor launches Fall ’21 sport collection—and a shoe collab

New mom Devon Windsor is dropping her second Devon Windsor Sport collection, with high-performance and stylish sport bras, tops, leggings, sweatpants, sweatshirts, and more ready for the taking. In colors like black, mocha, and sea salt, the offering ranges in price from $85-$170 and comes in sizes XS-XL. But wait, there’s more! To coincide with the Fall 2021 Sport collection, the brand is also launching its first sneaker in collaboration with ASH. The limited-edition Devon Windsor x ASH “Lips” knit sneaker is available in two colorways—white/silver and black—and features reflux rubber accents and the Devon Windsor logo. The Devon Windsor x ASH “Lips” Sneaker retails for $220 and will be available from sizes 35-41 at NeimanMarcus.com, Nordstrom.com and DevonWindsor.com.

Coach says it will ‘cease destroying unsalable goods after viral TikTok

Over the weekend, a TikTok and subsequent Diet Prada repost, went viral after user Anna Sacks (@thetrashwalker) revealed she’d bought Coach bags and shoes from a reseller who sells products thrown out by stores. When the products arrived to Sacks, they had been slashed and cut—a practice that the brand reportedly upholds so that they cannot be used. The posts gained traction as this contradicts and undermines the brand’s Coach (Re)Loved program which encourages customers to trade in used Coach bags for store credit or have them repaired. After the uproar, Coach took to Instagram to say: “We always strive to do better and we are committed to leading with purpose and embracing our responsibility as a global fashion brand to effect real and lasting change for our industry.” The statement added: “We have now ceased destroying in-store returns of damaged and unsalable goods.” The post also confirmed that Coach will continue to develop solutions to responsibly repurpose and recycle products—including furthering its commitment to donating product to low income communities and those in need of re-entering the work force. Read the statement in its entirety below:

