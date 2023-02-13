Saturday night’s shindig wasn’t just any soirée—it was the traditional Daily Front Row NYFW night out, and oh did people turn it up and turn it out. The Daily invited a crowd of industry insiders, supermodels, designers, models, influencers, and NYC characters to join them at The Venue on Music Row, located within Hard Rock Hotel New York, for a fête to remember.

Special guest on the evening was Tika the Iggy, our favorite ‘gay icon from Montréal’ who was resplendent in a custom-made lucky green outfit and accompanied by her second favorite dad, Tommy Shapiro. On the decks was TikTok’s fave, DJ Isaac Likes, who kept the crowd going until late with dancefloor-filling numbers.

Once attendees arrived and snapped their photos at the step and repeat, they headed to the bar for a well-deserved drink during the NYFW madness. Guests sipped on premium Mumm Napa Brut Prestige and Mumm Napa Brut Rosé.

Additionally, people ordered the tongue-in-cheek ‘Fashionably Late’ cocktail, aka an Old Fashioned, and a delicious Highball over ice with ginger ale and a lemon wedge made with Brother’s Bond Bourbon.

Among those in attendance were Coco Rocha, Larsen Thompson, Maye Musk, Tina Craig, Devon Windsor, Nadine Leopold, Chantal Monaghan, Noel Capri, Meredith Duxbury, Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet, Ava Dash, Larsen Thompson, Tika Camaj, Eric Rutherford, Dorinda Medley, Cora Emmanuel, Rachel Hilbert, Kate Bartlett, Karina Bik, Megan Williams, Steffy Price, Alina Baikova, Amina Vassallo, River Vipieri, Igee Okafor, Delanique Millwood, Kyra Santoro, Model Roz, Gabby Martino, Jourdan Sloane, Emma Leger, Nitsan Raiter, Sophie Suchan, Dylan Mulvaney, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Marc Bouwer, Nadine Merabi, Natalie De’Banco, Tobias Sorensen, cover stars Grace Ann and Mary Holland Nader, Carrie Berk, Kylie Vonnahme, Tanya Ortega, Aqua Parios, Michelle Madonna, Rebecca Vallance, Taras Romanav, Emira D’Spain, Greivy, Racquel Natasha, Daniele Carettoni, Chris Flora, Anthony Flora, Mitch Baker and many, many more.

Peek inside the evening below….see you in September!

Images: Caroline Fiss/Hard Rock Hotel

