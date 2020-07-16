9 Summer Handbags We Want!

If you’re looking to arm up with a chic new summer bag for the season…we got you covered! From bucket bags to totes or cute mini leather crossbody styles and more, here are some fabulous options to choose from. Want!!!!

1. 8 By Yoox Bucket Bag, Price: $90

2. Jacksons Handmade Jute Bag, Price: $93

3. The Marc Jacobs Traveler Canvas Tote, Price: $195

4. Radley London Colour Block Small Drawstring Bucket Bag, Price: $114

5. Tory Burch Arugula bucket bag, Price: $358

6. Topshop Shell Wicker Crossbody Bag, Price: $48

7. Modern Picnic The Mini Luncher, Price: $129

8. CLARE V. Moyen Alice Straw Bag, Price: $255

9. Bally Clio Leather Mini Bag, Price: $650