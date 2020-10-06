Longchamp’s Ode To Parisian Femininity Comes With New Season Bags We’re Obsessed With

Sophie Delafontaine, artistic director at Longchamp, is perennially inspired by the chic-meets-sporty air of city slickers on the go. As usual, she made good on her sartorial tribute to them with a well-rounded offering for Spring Summer ’21.

Delafontaine wanted to channel the inimitable energy of the women who inspire her. Though her take this season is more focused on an irreverent nonchalantness, rather than subscribing to trite French Girl clichés. Instead of playing into stereotypes (we’ve had enough of berets and Breton stripes since binge watching Emily in Paris this weekend, thank you), the collection looks to eccentric artists like Louise Bourgeois and Carol Rama for inspiration, as well as the work of California-born James Turrell. The trio’s influence is particularly evident in the vivid hues of the new season handbag offering, which comes in punchy shades of cobalt, pillar box red, and rust.

The brand’s iconic Le Pliage bag now comes in XS-XXL sizes in a must-have metallic canvas, while The Roseau and Longchamp 1980 have a new guise in vinyl and crocodile-style leather. The heart-eye-emoji-worthy Brioche line, a padded leather arm candy style with an adjustable chain, is sure to be a hit too when it makes its debut next summer. C’est delicieux! As for other offerings, Longchamp has teamed up with FILT, the French manufacturer of the famous mesh shopping bag, to create a style that represents both parties. Meet the ultimate multi-tasking tote—for the marché and beyond—now complete with the signature leather handles of Le Pliage.

As for the garments, a focus was on metallic raincoats, romantic embroidered blouses paired with lambskin leather overalls, joggers styled against more polished blazers, macramé and knitted dresses, and fishnet socks teamed with sneakers. A suede suit in a primary shade of blue was also tempting enough to make our mouth water. We’ll have ours with a side of the new season brioche please!

See the full collection below:

