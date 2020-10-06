News

DKNY Launches #DKNYSTATEOFMIND

by Eddie Roche
DKNY recently launched #DKNYSTATEOFMIND, along with three limited-edition and WFH friendly hoodies featuring the brand’s own maxims. The unisex hoodies each come with a different theme- Risk Taker’s Hoodie, the Hustle Hoodie, and the Work Ethic Hoodir and retail for $69 each. The Hustle Hoodie features the quote: “My personality has three speeds: Hustle, Grind, and Hard Work.”

 

 

DKNY gifted the hoodies to changemakers and celebs such as Kim Kardashian, Indya Moore, and Cynthia Erivo, who were able to create their own custom and personalized quote on the sweatshirt.

Indya Moore (Getty Images)

The #DKNYSTATEOFMIND Fall 2020 campaign was shot by Brianna Capozzi featuring Aiden Curtiss, Yasmin Wijnaldum, Ansolet Rossouw, Indira Scott, and multi-hyphenate artist David Alexander Flinn who starred, art directed, and self-shot the menswear images.

 

Click HERE to get your paws on a #DKNYSTATEOFMIND hoodie.

Eddie Roche is the Deputy Editor of The Daily Front Row/Daily Summer/Daily Hollywood

