Lila Moss is Maje’s new campaign star

The perennial French girl brand, Maje, is setting its sights on the London look. The label has enlisted Lila Moss to star in its new campaign, which celebrates the city’s energetic style and all things quintessentially British (indeed, we think we spy some Glasto-approved wellington boots….) Moss, 20, shows the brand her little black book of haunts, including Shoreditch caffs and fashion must-sees in Soho. In the imagery, mini Moss wears staples that will feel at home in any city slicker’s wardrobe; like shearling-lined leather, sparkly dresses, classic coats, chunky knits, denim, and Maje’s popular accessories and footwear offerings. Fall wishlist….incoming!

Neiman Marcus presents ‘New Frontiers’

Neiman Marcus has launched its first campaign under Ryan Ross, president of Neiman Marcus and head of NMG Customer Insights, with creative direction from chief brand officer, Nabil Aliffi. And the result is a celebration of the Dallas-based luxury retailer’s history, while integrating cutting-edge technology and forward-thinking fashion. Titled New Frontiers, the campaign also features the first installment of an anthology profile series, The Achievers. There are five creatives highlighted—Wes Gordon, filmmaker Gregg Araki, writer and curator Amy Sall, social and animal rights activist Cornelia Guest, and Ceedee Lamb, wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys—all of whom represent a quest for excellence in their respective endeavors, while showcasing coveted luxury fashion and accessories. The campaign is being rolled out in imagery, video, and via the Neiman Marcus Fall Book, which has been re-envisioned and reimagined this season to become an interactive online experience. Get a first look at the trend-inspired campaign below:

Marni will show in Paris

Marni is set to host its first-ever runway outing in Paris next month. Decamping from Milan, Marni has decided to activate in Paris on September 27, following on its international tour (the brand showcased during New York Fashion Week last year, and in Tokyo earlier this year.) Francesco Risso, creative director, is currently cooking up the Women’s and Men’s Spring Summer 2024 VOL.2 collection, and it’s set to be revealed in a historical palais located at the heart of the city, 51 Rue de l’Université, which was once Karl Lagerfeld’s private residence. Now that’s how you make your PFW debut…

Loewe’s new campaign is here

The Loewe women’s campaign was unveiled today, with global brand ambassador Taylor Russell once again in the hot seat. The actress, director, and bona fide style star is joined by fellow actress Tang Wei, both photographed by David Sims. The slightly surreal edge of the imagery, intended to invoke the feeling of playing with Polly Pockets (were we ever so young!), lends itself well to the tongue-in-cheek and surely viral accessories, like the Toy and Bow pumps and the soon-to-come brush-adorned heels, playful foldable Puzzle tote, as well as ready to wear that tricks the eye thanks to fabric like square-lined bonded-nappa leather and fluid duchesse satin. Fashion dolls!

Bottega Veneta releases Winter 2023 campaign

Bottega Veneta’s Matthieu Blazy has enlisted Massimiliano Bomba once again for the storied house’s Winter 2023 film campaign, which continues on the theme of capturing characters on the go. Bomba, who directed ‘The Craftsmanship’ video earlier this year, assembled a cast including Mariacarla Boscono, Emma Balfour, and Walid Fiher for the latest film, which utilizes the rich backdrop of Italy to double down on the beauty, luxury, and innate elegance of pieces from Blazy’s third runway collection (note: let’s please retire the tired phrase ‘quiet luxury’ ahead of Fashion Month.) There’s also an image campaign, with stills captured by photographers Malick Bodian, Louise and Maria Thornfeldt, Sander Muylaert, which star runway regular Liu Wen. Get into it, below:

Jason Bolden collaborates with JCPenney

Fans of celebrity stylist Jason Bolden’s work can get in on the action, thanks to his new collaboration with JCPenney. As part of the partnership, Bolden will reimagine the affordable retailer’s private brands, J.Ferrar and Worthington, by conceptualizing collections for every occassion and for every body type. And all at a wallet-friendly price tag. Bolden, whose roster includes everyone from Michael B. Jordan and Yara Shahidi to Sabrina Carpenter, Vanessa Hudgens, and Storm Reid, applies his A list dressing mastery, while taking into account everyday dressing needs. The co-designed collections (J.Ferrar x Jason Bolden and Worthington x Jason Bolden) will land in store and online on September 7, with additional drops planned for October. The focus is on modern tailoring, outerwear, refined knitwear, and, naturally, some pieces fitting of a red carpet moment, all in sizes S-5XL and 30×32-38×32. Take a sneak peek, below:

