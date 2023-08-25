Get To Know Louis Vuitton’s A-list Approved New Handbag, The GO-14

Louis Vuitton’s latest bag might look familiar to some. Unveiled today, the GO-14 is a revisit of one of Nicolas Ghesquière’s first designs which graced the runway in October 2014 when he made his debut at the storied luxury house.

The GO-14 (Ghesquière October 2014, geddit?) is not just a celebration on the artistic director tenure, but also a nod to the brand’s hallowed history of trunk making and savoir-faire when it comes to covetable leather goods. As such, the designer calls the bag, which looks to the archives, the recent past, and the future, as both a “commencement and a culmination.”

Ok, back to the arm candy: the distinctive, crisscrossing pattern, ‘malletage,’ on the GO-14 also harks back to the very first Louis Vuitton trunks; all the better to keep precious cargo in place while traveling. Alas, we’re generally not traveling by steam rail or ships these days, thus Ghesquière’s update is more about the pillowy, padded lambskin leather on the exterior, while the bag is accentuated with a removable slinky gold chain and LV Twist lock hardware. As for colors, there’s something for everyone, with shades of Smoked Sable and Noir Rose, as well as tried-and-true Black, Beige, Navy, and White. According to the brand, there’s over 20 different steps required to create the distinctive malletage that pads the bags, with the atelier’s artisans overseeing a precise process that includes adding a patina to ensure the ‘satin’ or ‘toasted’ finish (as seen below) on certain shades, or to execute the gradient hues on others, not to mention the painstakingly-detailed technique for depositing a 17-meter-long trim.

The bag has already been spotted on Cate Blanchett in London, as well as global house ambassador and occasional runway star for the brand, Hoyeon, when the South Korean model and actress celebrated her birthday recently.

The GO-14 bag, $6,750, is available via concierge services from today.

Images: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

