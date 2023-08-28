Joseph Altuzarra Fêtes His West Elm Kids Collab With A Sweet Gathering At Home

If you know, you know: Joseph Altuzarra’s adorable ‘day in the life’ videos on social media are the perfect tonic to the chaos of what feels like a never-ending fashion content news cycle. And so it makes perfect sense that the designer would parlay the wholesomeness of his home life into a 42-piece collection created for West Elm Kids.

Available to shop from today, the offering of furniture, textiles, sleepwear, and accessories for the sustainable home retailer is a love letter of sorts to Altuzarra’s two daughters; all while baring the type of elevated and chic finishes his label is known for, which grown ups will no doubt appreciate too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Elm Kids (@westelmkids)

Within the practical yet playful line, designed as a response to what his two youngsters love, and including sentimental and personal details like the award-winning talent’s own doodles, there’s everything from children’s pajamas, starting at as little as $39.50, and light fixtures, while an upholstered crib rings in at $1,199. Altuzarra said when he became a dad, he immediately noticed the white space for “chic, sophisticated interiors that were both beautiful and functional.” Day Kornbluth, president at West Elm, added, “Every piece showcases his artistry, while maintaining kid-friendly functionality. With daughters of his own, he knows exactly what parents are looking for.”

To properly unveil the line and celebrate with fans of all ages, Altuzarra opened up the doors of his Hamptons home over the weekend. Among those who stopped by to mark the moment included Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Kate Love, Derek Blasberg, Eva Chen, Huma Abdein, and many more. Shop the collection here, and peruse the cute day out, below:

Images: BFA

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.