Hello, Hollywood—the Daily is coming in hot! The Daily Front Row will host its seventh annual red carpet event and seated awards ceremony, the FLAs, this weekend in Beverly Hills with fashion force Law Roach on emcee duty for the VIP celebration. Without further ado, let’s hear it for the honorees…

Gwyneth Paltrow, G. Label by goop: Powerhouse Brand of the Year

Oscar-winning actress turned wellness world poster girl, everything Gwyneth Paltrow tries her hand at turns to gold. Her in-house fashion line, G. Label by goop, is no exception, delivering everything from GP-approved luxe leather tanks and fine-knit henleys to eveningwear, closet essentials, jewelry, and elegant collaborations.

Meghann Fahy: Breakout Style Star of the Year

Who wasn’t spellbound by Meghann Fahy’s turn on TV’s runaway success, The White Lotus? With her stellar appearances on the red carpet—including that white cut-out column gown by Ralph Lauren—Fahy is quickly cementing herself and her classic sense of style as a fixture on best dressed lists for years to come.

Chris Appleton: Hair Artist of the Year

British grooming guru Chris Appleton got his start working in a local hair salon at the age of 13. To say things have gone stratospheric from there is an understatement. With the world’s most famous names as his clients (Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa), countless Vogue covers, and a role as the global creative director at Color Wow Hair, Appleton has become one of the world’s most sought-after authorities.

Tasha Reiko Brown: Makeup Artist of the Year

Tasha Reiko Brown is the makeup maestro on speed dial for the likes of Alicia Keys, Yara Shahidi, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Tracee Ellis Ross, Whitney Peak, and so many more. As a Chanel makeup artist, it’s rare that a Hollywood red carpet doesn’t feature a celebrity whose face has been painted by this glam squad mainstay.

Jeanne Yang: Fashion Visionary

Jeanne Yang parlayed a successful editorial career (at Detour Magazine) into longtime styling gigs with Tinseltown’s leading men. Think: Keanu Reeves, Christian Bale, Robert Downey Jr., Jason Momoa, Jamie Dornan, Kumail Nanjiani, Anthony Mackie, Colin Farrell, and so many more. She’s still regularly spotted in the pages of mags too, contributing to the likes of GQ, InStyle, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, Esquire, and Vogue, as well as consulting for the world’s biggest fashion and cosmetic brands on their ad campaigns. A true triple threat!

Bradley Kenneth: Music Stylist of the Year

All eyes have been on Miley Cyrus lately, who just released her hotly-anticipated album Endless Summer Vacation, and it’s safe to say, between music videos, appearances, magazine covers, and concerts, her fashion has been as thrilling as her new music. It’s all thanks to her longtime stylist Bradley Kenneth, who has been instrumental in defining the performer’s bold, unapologetic, modern day rock n’ roll icon image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BRADLEY KENNETH (@bradleykennethstyle)

W Magazine and Editor in Chief Sara Moonves: Magazine of the Year

Fashion bible W recently blew out 50 candles on the cake, celebrating with a melange of supermodel covers, a coffee table book, and no shortage of soirées. It was the latest feather in the cap for editor in chief Sara Moonves, who since taking the top role in 2019 has catapulted the publication to new heights thanks to buzzy covers and events.

Dani Michelle: Style Curator

Chances are that you’ve double tapped an Instgram outfit recently that’s the work of Dani Michelle. As the finger-on-the-pulse stylist for Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Maren Morris, her eye and taste are undoubtedly influencing generations to come.

Kate and Laura Mulleavy of Rodarte: Designers of the Year

There’s arguably no fashion label more romantic and immersed in cinematic storytelling than Rodarte. Sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy design almost to appeal to the complex characters within in their multi-faceted muses—your inner goth princess, vampy vampire, or ballerina perhaps—which has found them a loyal girl gang in stars such as Elle Fanning, Kristen Dunst, Mandy Moore, Natasha Lyonne, Brie Larson, and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Mônot/Eli Mizrahi: Emerging Brand of the Year

We reckon there’s not a supermodel out there who hasn’t declared their love for Mônot. Designer Eli Mizrahi has upped the ante with his sizzling, sensual dresses and separates in which cutouts and daring slits abound. Having launched just days before the pandemic, what’s even more impressive than the A list fan base, is the phenomenal success of the brand despite a global lockdown. The future’s bright!

Warren Alfie Baker: Men’s Stylist of the Year

Thanks to power stylist Warren Alfie Baker, men’s fashion during awards season stays interesting. Case in point: his clientele—Andrew Garfield, Matt Bomer, Justice Smith, Zachary Levi, Glen Powell, KJ Apa, Diego Boneta, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Dylan O’Brien, and Lucas Hedges—are routinely considered the most dapper when it comes to being suited and booted. His work on advertisements, brand campaigns, and in publications including GQ, Variety, and Esquire further seals the deal.

Presenters on the evening will include Elle Fanning, Jen Atkin, Keanu Reeves, Kim Kardashian, Matt Bomer, Miley Cyrus, and Sara Foster.

