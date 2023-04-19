Kendall Jenner features on Hailey Bieber’s new cooking show

Ever wondered how to make Kendall Jenner’s famous layered dip? (Famous amongst her fellow supermodels, that is.) Well, wonder no more, as the reality star and catwalk regular joined BFF Hailey Bieber for her new online cooking series, What’s In My Kitchen? Said famous dip dates back to the 1970s, when her mom Kris Jenner co-opted the crowd pleaser and gave it a so-called ‘Kris Twist.’ For the full method and recipe, as well as a passionfruit spritz cocktail to keep spirits high while you prep, see below:

Sony Pictures Classics & The Cinema Society hosts NYC screening of Carmen

Guests gathered last night to celebrate world-famous choreographer and dancer Benjamin Millepied as he unveiled his directorial debut, Carmen. Starring Oscar-tipped Irish actor Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera of In the Heights fame, the stunning picture was written by Oscar winning screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris and features music by revered composer Nicholas Britell. Seeing as Britell has scored all seasons of Succession (garnering him multiple awards!) and due to Millepied’s prominence in the dance world, it’s no surprise that the screening welcomed many stars of the ballet world, as well as actors from the hit TV show. Among those who headed to the Francesca Beale Theater at Lincoln Center, and to an after party at Lincoln Ristorante, were Benjamin Millepied, Melissa Barrera, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicholas Britell, Taura Stinson, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Isabella Boylston, Candace Bushnell, Juliana Canfield, Misty Copeland, Geneva Carr, Edmund Donovan, Johnathan Fernandez, Elvira Lind, Roman Mejia, Tiler Peck, David Rasche, Cory Michael Smith, Julie Taymor, Sam Vartholomeos, Jacob Ward, James Whiteside, Joshua Bell, Daniel Benedict, Lise Evans, Jonah Feingold, Batsheva Hay, Coco & Arie Kopelman, William Ivey Long, Jillian Kates, Pamela Koffler, Corey Mach, Gracie McGraw, Gretta Monahan & Ricky Paull Goldin, Marc Murphy, Lorraine Schwartz, Sophie Sumner, Jessica Vosk, Tara Westwood, Sony Pictures Classics co-presidents Michael Barker and Tom Bernard, and Cinema Society founder Andrew Saffir.

J.Crew taps Diane Keaton, Aubrey Plaza, Michelle Yeoh, and Quinta Brunson for Spring campaign

For its 40th anniversary, J.Crew continues to pull out all the stops. Today, the classic American brand announced it’s linking up with special celebrity partners for a mood-lifting social campaign called Style for Decades. Diane Keaton, Aubrey Plaza, Michelle Yeoh, and Quinta Brunson will feature in the dynamic partnership, which places their own distinctive aesthetics at the forefront, and you can already shop the looks they’re wearing in the first video rollout (peep that Annie Hall-style suit on Keaton, and red carpet-ready navy sequin trophy jacket on Yeoh!). More content is promised from the campaign, so keep your eyes peeled in the coming days.

Elizabeth Sulcer is a multi-faceted muse for Each x Other

Not only is A list stylist Elizabeth Sulcer appearing in the campaign for Each x Other’s Spring ’23 offering, the fashion force also styled the ads and curated a capsule collection with the Parisian brand. Shot in Miami, Sulcer is seen in her edit of the brand’s wishlist-worthy hits, like an oversized vegan leather trend, fluid maxi dresses, long denim skirts, and a boxy utilitarian jean jacket. The first drop of the duo’s collaboration is available now, with a logo t-shirt, oversized hoodie, minimal leather shoulder tote, and aforementioned covetable trench. Shop it like it’s hot!

When dinh van Paris came to town

Chic jewelry house dinh van Paris recently took over Tribeca’s L’abeille restaurant (the brainchild of Chef Mitsunobu Nagae, a veteran Michelin-starred chef) to momentarily transport guests to France for the evening. At the dinner, dinh van revealed limited-edition creations which reinterpreted the Menottes dinh van collection which pay tribute to the brand’s founder’s passion for semi-precious stones. Over dinner, attendees tucked into a custom menu which included fresh strawberry gazpacho with green almond and ricotta, white asparagus with English pea and onion coffee ice cream, rainbow trout baked in puff pastry with arugula rabe and carrot emulsion, followed by agrumes in citrus, caramel, and vanilla. Among those who joined for the evening were Daphne Velghe, Flaviana Matata, Karina Bik, Natalie Suarez, Serena Goh, and many more.

Onda Beauty hosts Earth Day dinner

Natural beauty mecca Onda and its president Jane Fernandez hosted a dinner in honor of Earth Day with Dr. Macrene Alexiades of Macrene Actives and Indre Rockefeller of Paravel. The gathering took place at sustainable dining destination Spring Café and welcomed a whole host of NYC tastemakers, including Francisco Costa, Frederique van der Wal, Charlotte Groeneveld, Rachelle MacPherson, Annelise Peterson, Dria Murphy, Lesley Vecsler, Dani Stahl, Nadia Josse, Dee Poku, and many more.

