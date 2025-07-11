Chris Appleton’s Chic Wimbledon Photo Diary!

Wimbledon is back—and Chris Appleton is taking us along for the ride! The heartthrob hairstylist to stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Ariana Grande jetted across the pond this week for London’s fashionable tennis tournament. Luckily for you, he’s sharing an inside look at his time abroad, from skincare prep to styling the perfect all-white summer outfit (and spending quality time with mum!). Below, we catch up with Chris during his time at Wimbledon, complete with his exclusive photo diary from his memorable day at the matches!

How did you choose your Wimbledon outfits?

I love wearing Tommy Hilfiger. It’s always a vibe, and I love that preppy, all-American style. They styled four different fits, so I just chose the one that felt right for the day.

Are there any specific fashion “rules” or dress codes you had to follow during the matches?

For me, it was about a classic, elevated feel. It was great to be back after so many years, and I’ve never been to Wimbledon, so I wanted to really look the part. The linen suit with sneakers felt equal parts elegant and cool.

Walk us through your morning prep! How early did you have to start getting ready, and what did you do to prepare for the matches?

This morning, I started really early because I had to take the train from Paris. My alarm clock went off at 5 AM, and I arrived straight into London and got ready. Once I saw the outfits, I decided I wanted to do a classic, old Hollywood slick wave in my hair. Skincare is very important, and my biggest beauty secret is drinking lots of water. My go-to face cream is La Mer, and I’ll always do a sheet mask before grooming.

Did you have any fun celebrity spottings inside the Evian box?

To be honest with you, it was good to catch up with all my acquaintances. Anyone who was anyone was there, but for me, it was more about the energy. Everyone is there to enjoy the game and take part in British culture (mainly Pimms, and strawberries & cream, a classic!).

What else will you get up to while you’re in town? Any sights or hotspots you’re excited to see outside the matches?

I’m excited to spend the weekend here, and it’s a perfect mixture of work and pleasure. I have several events while I’m here. They always like to keep me busy, but I definitely intend to catch up with some family and friends and really take in this British heat wave (because I definitely don’t remember it being so warm when I lived here). It’s beautiful!

Take a BTS glimpse inside Wimbledon with more snaps from Chris Appleton’s exclusive photo diary!

All images: Courtesy of Chris Appleton

