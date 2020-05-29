Daily Media: 14 Moves To Know from Louis Vuitton to Lacoste

Here’s the breakdown of this week’s hires, departures, promotions, and new representations.

1. Johnny Coca is now director of women’s fashion leather goods at Louis Vuitton.

2. Michele Norsa is now executive deputy board chairman at Salvatore Ferragamo. Norsa is the former CEO.

3. Isamaya Ffrench is now global director at Burberry Beauty.

4. Robert Aldrich is now chief executive for North America at Lacoste.

5. Rachael Ross was promoted from an account executive to a senior account executive, in the company’s beauty division at Shadow.

6. PR Consulting has closed their LA office.

Plus!

7. HL Group is merging with KWT Global. Each agency will continue to market themselves under their respective trade names through the remainder of this yea

8. Agentry PR is now representing Bold Dots.

9. Heather Magidsohn Consulting and The Hours are now representing Drybar retail shops nationwide.

10. Trachtenberg & Co. is now representing Drybar Products.

11. Mega Mega Products is now representing Milamore for PR.

12. ICA is now representing J.ING, JLUXLABEL and Monrow.

13. Conti Communications is now representing BeautyUnited, Sporty & Rich, Prounis, and Artist Rights Society.

14. Di Petroff PR is now representing Loaves and Fishes for their new cookbook series.

Please email us at dailymedia@dailyfrontrow.com if you'd like to be included in Daily Media in the future.

