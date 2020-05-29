Fashion Caring: What Brands Are Doing To Help During COVID-19 Era

Welcome to the fourth installment of The Daily‘s “Fashion Caring” update. We’ll be pulling together roundups of all the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands that are taking charitable initiatives to combat COVID-19 – and there’s thankfully so many! Check in with us every Friday to get the scoop on what they’re doing and how you can help.

RAMY BROOK: The brand is launching its own Ramy Brook Healthcare Heroes Registry, which is designed to honor the healthcare workers on the frontlines. Calling them “healthcare heroes,” anyone who visits the site can go to the free gift registry and send a Ramy Brook item chosen by a worker to show gratitude for their service during COVID-19. The company is also donating 1,000 pieces directly to healthcare professionals who register. In addition, 20% of all proceeds will be donated to No Kid Hungry and Jumpstart. To-date, over 2,000 front-liners have signed up.



GO DOT DASH: In April, the handbag maker donated its entire inventory to hospital workers. The reason? Founder Hannah Fastov heard from a nurse in Nashville about how the crossbody bag style was very helpful during her rounds making it easily toteable, washable, and multiple pockets to carry necessary supplies. “It was just something I felt I needed to do, never considering the cost, which was significant,” she explains. “But it was the right decision, and I feel it’s something we need to continue. Healthcare workers fighting this terrible pandemic deserve all the admiration and generosity we can provide, and this is our way of saying thank you.” And Fastov is committed to continuing her donations with the new Fall collection – honoring New York in particular – coming out.



AFTERPAY: The company has launched a first-of-its-kind “top-up” program with proceeds going to A Common Thread and Baby2Baby that are aiding merchants and consumers affected by COVID-19. The new feature lets anyone using Afterpay to add a $1 donation to “top-up” their purchase.

A Common Thread, an initiative that raises both funds and awareness for those in the American fashion community who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants made by A Common Thread are being awarded to small and medium size businesses including designers, retailers, factories, and other fashion companies.

Over the last 10 weeks, Baby2Baby has distributed 15 million essential items including diapers, formula, soap, shampoo, baby food and more to children and families across the country impacted by COVID-19.

Afterpay is also donating more than $200,000 to other charities worldwide who are battling the virus.



UNCOMMON GOODS: Touted as “a place to discover hand-picked, creative designs by independent artists and makers – unexpected gifts for everyone in your life (including yourself), the site has now released colorful rainbow face masks designed by kids with all profits going to NYC Health + Hospitals. There’s sizes for both adults and children. Check out all the offerings to help support the other independent creators too.



FREE PEOPLE & WHO WEAR WHAT: The companies combined to host a virtual escape last Saturday to drum up support for the World Central Kitchen. Originally founded by chef José Andrés, the WCK is dedicated to using food to help communities during times of crisis and beyond. It assists in the recovery and establish of resilient food systems serving more than 16 million meals to those impacted by natural disasters and now those affected by COVID-19. URBN, Free People’s parent company matched dollar for dollar the money made from ticket sales racking up $34,860 for the program. The retreat featured special celebrity co-hosts including Julianne Hough, Ryan Heffington, Lexi Underwood, Hillary Kerr, Logan Laurice, Shiona Turini, Kelly LeVeque. It was a day of movement, meditation, cooking, and conversations via Zoom letting people to join in and connect with leaders in a wide array of industries while also donating.



WE ARE KNITTERS: On June 2nd, the company is launching a charity cotton tote with a call to action to #ChooseJoy during the pandemic. All profits from the bag are going to Feeding America and several other charities around the globe.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.