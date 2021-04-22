It’s a Gucci world, and we’re just living in it. Just days after the Gucci Aria collection almost broke the internet, the brand’s content machine has already churned out a new campaign to satiate our appetite. Presenting: Gucci Beloved…get the popcorn!

To celebrate the Gucci Beloved handbag line, creative director Alessandro Michele and director Harmony Korine enlisted a star-studded cast of friends of the house to appear on a fictional TV show. In the hot seat are Awkwafina, Dakota Johnson, Diane Keaton, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, and Sienna Miller, who join host James Corden on the set of the Beloved show to talk about what they’ve been up to, and their handbag of course. After all, said arm candy styles—the Dionysus, Gucci Horsebit 1955, the GG Marmont, and the Jackie 1961—are the real stars of the show in Michele’s eyes.

“We decided to show the concept of ‘beloved’ in an ironic way in the campaign, being inspired by the fact that bags are the protagonists in my life and in the lives of many other people,” Michele said. “I truly love and adore my handbags…Perhaps they will always be my greatest love, my favorite accessory.”

From a lost Sienna Miller to a singing Diane Keaton, watch the clips below.

Diane Keaton

Akwafina

Sienna Miller

Harry Styles

Serena Williams

Dakota Johnson

