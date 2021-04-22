Editor’s Pick: Fendi’s (100% Recycled!) Basket Bag

What: A luxury accessory, made from 100% recycled elements: we love to see it. Arriving just in time for Earth Day, the newly-unveiled Fendi Basket is equal parts retro (it’s inspired by the 1980s beach bags designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi) and yet thoroughly modern. Did someone say summer picnic? Grab the Aperol, we’re ready when you are.

Who: Italian luxury brand Fendi is no stranger to creating the most famous bags in history (the Baguette…need we say more?).

Why: For this new launch, the house took a 100% sustainable approach, meaning the bag is comprised entirely of recycled PVC. Plus! It’s cute to boot! The bag, available in yellow, pink, sky blue, orange, and white, features the iconic Fendi Roma embossed stamp logo and has a two-button closure on top to keep your essentials (…park/beach snacks) safe and secure. Searching for styling ideas? Look no further than the campaign below:

Where: fendi.com

How much: $690 for the small size and $890 for the medium.