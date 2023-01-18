News

Las Vegas Apparel: 10 Gifting Brands To Check Out

by The Daily Front Row
written by The Daily Front Row

Are you ready? Las Vegas Apparel returns from February 12-15, and once more, the West Coast fashion discovery event is brimming with an impressive offering of giftables, beauty, and accessories brands too. From bohemian jewelry and tktktkkt to too-cute-for-words toys for furry friends, here’s an overview of some of our favorites. 

Shiraleah

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shiraleah (@shiraleahchicago)

Scout Curated Wears

Haute Diggity Dog

Bella Sleep and Spa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BELLA Sleep + Spa (@bellasleepspa)

Mad Man

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mad Man (@madmanchicago)

Living Royal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Living Royal Socks (@livingroyal)

Santa Barbara Designs

Cool & Interesting

Pourri

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ~Pourri (@poopourri)

Patchology

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patchology (@patchology)

Spongelle

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

The Daily Front Row

Seating you front row, taking you backstage & catapulting you into the world of fashion. Stalk us on twitter @DailyFrontRow, follow us at FashionWeekDaily.com and always be seated front row.

You may also like

Super Bowl Sunday! Where To Watch The...

Las Vegas Apparel Is Almost Here! Here’s What...

Get Hyped: Five Brands To Bookmark Before...

Biggest-ever Vow Bridal & Formal To Launch...

Las Vegas Apparel: Five Brands To Obsess...

Las Vegas Apparel Is Coming! Five Brands...

Las Vegas Apparel Is Coming! Here’s What...

Las Vegas Apparel Takes Place Next Week!...

Five Jewelry Brands To Know Before You...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.