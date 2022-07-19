Las Vegas Apparel: Five Brands To Obsess Over

Shoes, fashion, and more! Las Vegas Apparel is on the horizon—taking place from Sunday, August 7 to Wednesday, August 10, bringing an unrivaled fashion discovery experience to the West Coast. The event at the state-of-the-art Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas will bring together the discovery, access, and hospitality we have come to know and love at Atlanta Apparel, which organizer IMC also produces eight times a year. Ahead of the market, here are some brands we’ve been obsessing over.

Musse & Cloud

Musse & Cloud is a genuine leather footwear brand rooted in quality craftsmanship and everyday comfort, designed, and produced in Spain. Based in Valencia, this family-owned label has all of the timeless clog, sandal, and boot styles for every season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Musse&Cloud USA (@musseandcloudusa)

Yellow Box Shoes

If you’re looking for vibrant, trendy shoes, look no further than Yellow Box Shoes. Founded in 1998, Yellow Box has an extensive range of well-made, playful footwear for those looking to take their shoe game to the next level.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellow Box (@yellowbox)

LLove Inc.

Located in the heart of LA’s fashion district, LLove Inc. has everything you need to keep up to date with the latest style trends all year round, from vibrant frilly dresses to cozy plaid shirts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L Love (@shopllove)

Entro

For the upcoming fall season, your one-stop-shop for any and all cozy neutrals is Entro. Based in downtown LA, Entro had the trendiest knitwear, blazers, and frocks to keep you looking chic all autumn long.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entro (@entrousa)

Adora

Launched in 2010, Adora has been creating some of the most trendy pieces for over ten years. With a colorful selection of dresses, sweaters, and flannels, they have everything you need to stay trendy for the fall season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adora (@adora_wholesale)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.