Inside The Daily’s Fun-filled Field Trip To American Dream

The Daily doesn’t do things by halves—ergo, when we invited a whole host of our favorite content creators to join us for a day out at the 3.5 million square foot entertainment and retail complex American Dream, you best believe that the itinerary spanned everything from shopping to screaming while hanging upside down…..and we’re not joking.

Arriving at the East Rutherford, New Jersey location—a quick 20 minute spin from the westside of Manhattan—we began our day with a quick orientation and overview of what was in store. While everyone was itching to hit up some of American Dream’s hundreds of fashion brands for some retail therapy, we had a different kick off ready for our guests Jerome Lamaar Rice, Darren Kennedy, Caleb Thill, Justin Livingston, Karina Bik, Alina Baikova, Greivy, Aleksandra Markovic, Anthony Urbano, Charlotte Bickley, Carl Curry, Severine Keimig, Nicholas Skidmore, and Luke, Melissa, and Rhodes DiTella.

And by that, we mean it was straight to the indoor theme park Nickelodeon Universe (Kim Kardsahian and family are already notable thrill-seeking fans!). Billed as the Western Hemisphere’s largest indoor theme park and boasting rides for both tots and adults, highlights include the heart-stopping The Shredder; the world’s tallest and longest free-spinning coaster…certainly not for the faint hearted.

After all that excitement, our guests needed a well-deserved feast and a cocktail or two, so it was over to the delectable Italian eatery Carpaccio, which has recently been voted the best restaurant in Bergen County. Over delicious pasta, meat, and seafood dishes and a healthy helping of Espresso Martinis, we also surprised Darren Kennedy with a mini birthday celebration.

Nicely satiated, it was time to splash the cash. Everyone made a beeline towards Saks to peruse the latest from major designers and contemporary labels, as well as stock up on favorites from the beauty hall and footwear department. Elsewhere in The Avenue luxury wing, happy shoppers took home pieces from Saint Laurent, Hermes, and more. Others, meanwhile, took part in additional activities like BlackLight Mini Golf, ice skating at The Rink, Angry Birds Mini Gold, and a trip to the virtual experience Blast7D.

To end the field trip, we descended on the DreamWorks Water Park for snacks, drinks, and relaxing in the Jonathan Adler-designed private poolside cabanas with their tropical climate—or a go in the wave pool and on the massive waterslides for those who still had a sense of adventure left in them.

Our only question when whizzing back into the city for 7PM was….when can we go back?! All in a day’s work!

Peek inside the fun, below:

Images: Mike Vitteli/Marcus Richardson

