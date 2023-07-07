Las Vegas Apparel Is Back From August 6-9

Vegas is calling—specifically, Las Vegas Apparel! The ANDMORE event is happening from August 6-9 at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, bringing brands, events, education, and more to Las Vegas Fashion Week this summer.

Next month, Las Vegas Apparel will present 100+ lines showcasing the newest in young contemporary, immediates, accessories, resort, and gift and lifestyle products. “Las Vegas Apparel is an integral part of Las Vegas Fashion Week, providing top lines in a perfect environment for face-to-face connections,” said Caron Stover, IMC senior vice president, apparel. “ANDMORE once again will host its can’t-miss, West-Coast-based, apparel sourcing event, with the hallmark hospitality, events, and amenities buyers know and love.”

ANDMORE, formerly IMC, is making sure that this installment of Las Vegas Apparel is more jam-packed than ever before too. Think: a kickoff party, daily giveaways, and interactive events running throughout the four-day market.

On Sunday, August 6, said Signature Kickoff Party will begin at 5PM—with a custom popsicle station to beat the heat, as well as branded giveaways, and live music. During market, there’ll be a photo booth bus on Sunday from 2-6PM; Vegas Girls Night In DIY skincare bags with Makeup Junkie Bags on Monday at 11AM; a Dazzle Your Denim with Jade Marlin workshop on Monday at 2PM; and a Headbands of Hope #GRWM headband giveaway taking place on Tuesday at 2PM.

Attendees can also look forward to branded photo ops, a morning DJ, daily breakfast, a gourmet coffee bar, a mimosa station, a Curated Collections Vignette, and Las Vegas Apparel will provide daily lunch on the exhibit floor and a collection of food trucks outside, as well as the two cafes on the show floor.

Register your interest over here, and stick with us as we delve into the brands showing over the coming weeks.

