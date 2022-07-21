Biggest-ever Las Vegas Apparel Edition Of Vow Bridal & Formal To Launch This August

For the first time ever, from August 15 to 17, International Market Centers (IMC) will launch VOW Bridal & Formal Las Vegas at full capacity. Offering over 110,000 square feet of bridal, social occasion, formalwear, and quinceañera resources at the Expo World Market Center during Las Vegas Apparel, the event will offer retailers access to roughly 150 individual collections, as well as educational sessions, amenities, and special experiences. We can hardly wait! Here are just a few of the opportunities that you definitely won’t want to miss at IMC’s premiere West Coast bridal event…

First and foremost, the event will see Melange de Blanc, a pop-up couture and designer bridal market present 25 luxury collections alongside VOW Bridal & Formal. A few of the most notable labels that will be available are Vera Wang Bride, Watters, Beccar, La Premiere, and Wtoo, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vera Wang Bride (@verawangbride)

Alongside these bridal exhibits will be a variety of social occasion and formalwear exhibits. These will include Faviana, Jessica Angel, Jovani, Portia & Scarlett, and more. There will also be several collections showcasing quinceañera collections and resources such as House of Wu, Morilee, Mary’s Bridal, Princesa by Ariana Vara, and Ragazza.

The marketplace experience will be further enhanced by a number of social and educational events being held throughout the expo. For example, events will kick-off on August 15 with the VOW Bridal & Formal and Melange de Blanc Tacos and Tequila Market Party. After mingling, guests can also benefit from two Pre-Market Insights sessions run by the bridal software company SYVO and wedding fashion expert Nayri Kalayjian. Pens and paper at the ready, people!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mélange de Blanc Market (@melangedeblanc)

Needless to say, this is an event that retailers shouldn’t pass up! As IMC senior vice president Caron Stover explained, “the first ever VOW Las Vegas edition is even bigger and better than what we had initially projected, with exhibitors showcasing wall to wall, eager to bring their collections to the West Coast.”​​ Who could resist that?

For more information and to register for the event, visit here.

