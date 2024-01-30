Attention fashion lovers—the highly-anticipated inaugural co-located Las Vegas Apparel and Womenswear in Nevada is almost here! From February 13-15, 2024, at The Expo at World Market Center, this event is set to be a highlight of the sourcing calendar. Over 550 exhibitors will fill the space, presenting a vast array of women’s apparel and accessories. The event promises a diverse and rich assortment of apparel and accessories that cater to every fashion enthusiast’s needs.

The event will kick off with an array of engaging activities. Make your first stop at the “You’re About to Smell AMAZING” pop-up by Mixologie; a unique chance to indulge in beauty treats. Then, explore beauty trends and accessories by entering the exclusive Makeup Junkie Bag giveaway. The festivities continue with the exclusive “Pop, Clink, Fizz” evening event—aka, the perfect opportunity for some late shopping and networking.

Attendees can also look forward to other daily events including a jewelry giveaway with Santore, a Build Your Own Earring Stack session with Mia Ava and a stylish Galentine’s Day celebration with a happy hour and party, featuring custom cocktails and sweet treats.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apparel Markets | ANDMORE (@apparelmarkets)

“We are very excited about holding the upcoming WWIN show at the Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas for the first time in February,” said VP of WWIN, Melissa K. Montes. “This year promises to be an amazing experience with a variety of engaging events. Attendees can look forward to all the amenities WWIN is known for like complimentary breakfast and lunch, coffee breaks and the convenience of free shuttles. Additionally, at our new venue we are pleased to offer free on-site parking, ensuring a hassle-free and enjoyable experience for all participants.

Remember, registering before February 9 enters you into a draw for a $500 Visa gift card. Don’t miss out on the ultimate fashion experience at Las Vegas Apparel and WWIN!

Find out more, right here. See you there!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.