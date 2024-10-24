For men, the autumn months call for a grooming revamp! Any guy about town needs a range of everyday go-to’s, from an easy skincare routine to luxe fragrances. Luckily for you, we’ve gathered the top products we’re loving right now—and that the men in your life need to add to their vanities, bathroom cabinets, and bedside tables ASAP! Below, discover our top picks across skincare, haircare, and self-care from Kérastase, Guess, Moroccanoil, Orveda, and more.

Sultry fragrance

GUESS, Guess UOMO Intenso eau de parfum, $72

Shampoo

Kérastase, Bain Régénérant shampoo, $45

Refreshing body wash

Moroccanoil, “Fragrance Originale” shower gel, $20

Modern deoderant

AKT, The Deodorant Balm SC.02, $29

Texture spray

Balmain Hair Couture, Texturizing salt spray, $58

Dopp kit

Rains, Hilo wash bag, $50

Cleanser

Orveda, Deep-cleansing botanical cleanser, $125

Facial moisturizer

Malin+Goetz, Vitamin e face moisturizer, $52

Daily SPF

Kiehl’s Since 1851, Daily UV Defense SPF, $47

Calming masks

Jaxon Lane, Bro Mask hydrogel sheet masks (pack of 4), $28

Green cologne

Gucci Beauty, Gucci Guilty Elixir de parfum pour homme, $183

Fresh shave

Harry’s, The Truman razor, $10

Aftershave

Chanel, Bleu de Chanel aftershave lotion, $75

Dapper comb

Mason Pearson, Pocket comb, $28

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.