For men, the autumn months call for a grooming revamp! Any guy about town needs a range of everyday go-to’s, from an easy skincare routine to luxe fragrances. Luckily for you, we’ve gathered the top products we’re loving right now—and that the men in your life need to add to their vanities, bathroom cabinets, and bedside tables ASAP! Below, discover our top picks across skincare, haircare, and self-care from Kérastase, Guess, Moroccanoil, Orveda, and more.
Sultry fragrance
GUESS, Guess UOMO Intenso eau de parfum, $72
Shampoo
Kérastase, Bain Régénérant shampoo, $45
Refreshing body wash
Moroccanoil, “Fragrance Originale” shower gel, $20
Modern deoderant
AKT, The Deodorant Balm SC.02, $29
Texture spray
Balmain Hair Couture, Texturizing salt spray, $58
Dopp kit
Rains, Hilo wash bag, $50
Cleanser
Orveda, Deep-cleansing botanical cleanser, $125
Facial moisturizer
Malin+Goetz, Vitamin e face moisturizer, $52
Daily SPF
Kiehl’s Since 1851, Daily UV Defense SPF, $47
Calming masks
Jaxon Lane, Bro Mask hydrogel sheet masks (pack of 4), $28
Green cologne
Gucci Beauty, Gucci Guilty Elixir de parfum pour homme, $183
Fresh shave
Harry’s, The Truman razor, $10
Aftershave
Chanel, Bleu de Chanel aftershave lotion, $75
Dapper comb
Mason Pearson, Pocket comb, $28