Kylie Fronts New Jimmy Choo / Jean Paul Gaultier Campaign, Gianvito Rossi’s New Hero Bag, Plus! J.Lo Teams Up With Intimissimi…

Jimmy Choo / Jean Paul Gaultier is here

Talk about a legendary trinity. The Jimmy Choo / Jean Paul Gautlier collaboration dropped today, mere weeks after a surprise announcement, with a campaign starring Kylie Minogue to really make a splash. Minogue, who was styled by Katie Grand with creative direction by Sandra Choi and Florence Tetier in the imagery and accompanying videos, was both brands’ only choice. After all, she’s been wearing custom JPG on stage for years and Choi has ensured that the singer has had no shortage of specially-created Choos gracing her feet either. For the shoot, the new collaboration is highlighted alongside Grand’s curation of archival Jean Paul Gaultier numbers. “Fashion for me has always been about collaboration with like-minded creatives, and pure personal self-expression,” the Aussie chart-topper said in a release. “Jean Paul Gaultier and Jimmy Choo have both been part of my fashion journey, and I’m thrilled to work with both of them to celebrate this exceptional collection. It’s our collective histories fusing, to create something fresh and new.” As for the collection, it marries brand codes and energies across pumps, mules, and boots. Think: corsetry-inspired details, trompe l’oeil print, hand-drawn tattoo-style etchings, punk elements, and a nod to London and Paris.

Jennifer Lopez launches co-designed collection with Intimissimi

If we know anything about Jennifer Lopez, it’s that she’s fond of some bling—don’t be fooled by the rocks that she’s got, etc.—and now we can all take a leaf out of her book with diamantè-adorned lingerie of our own. Following on from her sultry turn in a recent Intimissimi campaign, the performer has gone one step further by co-designing an affordable collection of luxe bras, panties, teddies, robes, camis, sets, babydolls, bodysuits, and even a rhinestone harness or two for good measure; starting at just $22. According to the brand, the collection, which is all done in champagne, black, and emerald green shades, draws inspiration from her hotly-anticipated upcoming album, “This is me…now” and her personal journey of transformation, self-acceptance, and development over the years. We’ll have what she’s having!

Gianvito Rossi is launching handbags

Celebrity-adored shoemaker Gianvito Rossi (coincidentally, the Milan-based luxury brand counts Lopez and Minogue among its fans!) is getting into a new category: bags. Today marks the unveiling of the Valì, a new hero bag, that’s a love letter to women and harks back to something close to Rossi’s heart: the very same luggage he would travel the globe in showcasing his first design prototypes to press and buyers. In an alert, Rossi explained: “With the Valì, I wanted to create a bag interpreted in my own way. Over the years, the shoes I’ve made have created strong and unique relationships with the women who wear them. Because of this, I felt the need to do the same by creating my own bag, dedicated to them. When designing the Valì, I was inspired by the suitcases I once used to transport my collections around the world. My creations are my most cherished objects, so I designed a miniature version of those suitcases for my customers to carry their most precious objects.” The Italian-made two-handle bag with a shoulder strap in leather is available in the brand’s signature Cipria pink, black, off-white, and violet now. Where will yours take you?

