If there are two things New Yorkers love, it’s shoes and a dinner party. Thankfully, those things came together at a special evening hosted by Manolo Blahnik in the West Village on Wednesday. The world-famous footwear brand transformed Bleecker Street’s Saint Theo’s into an intimate salon-style space to celebrate the latest addition to its digital archives, The Craft Room, inviting guests to experience it via VR headsets ahead of a delectable family-style meal.

The evening also saw a hair-tingling performance by singer Rainey Qualley, who enthralled attendees with a special set of covers that are among Mr. Blahnik’s personal favorites (think: hits by Willie Nelson and Robyn) and her own original material—all while balancing gazelle-like in dove-gray velvet Lutara pumps.

Some 65 tastemakers came together for the celebration, dining on the popular eatery’s mouthwatering favorites, including tuna crudo, beef carpacio, lemon linguine, NY strip steak, branzino, and dark chocolate and hazelnut Budino and vanilla gellato with espresso to seal the deal. Around the room, illustrated watercolor prints of famous ‘Manolos’ from over the last five decades were dotted amongst the teal bookshelves, and the scene inside the restaurant also caused foot traffic outside as passersby peaked into the windows to see (and hear!) more as Qualley took to the mic.

Guests included Cathy Ang, Clark Backo, Jihae Kim, Kathryn Gallagher, Bruna Tenorio, JoAni Johnson, Madhulika Sharma, Pat Cleveland, Renata Zandonadi, Alexander Roth, Brianna Lance, Christian Bendek, Igee Okafor, Moti Ankari, Tina Leung, Roze Traore, Woldy Reyes, Amy Fine Collins, Carolyn Angel, Isolde Brielmaider, Rickie de Sole, Ashley Avignone, Britt Theodora, Caitlin Burke, Solange Franklin Reed, Alexandra O’Neill, Ana Khouri, Jennifer Fisher, Sabine Getty, Kate Davidson Hudson, and many more. As a keepsake of the night, everyone received Manolo Blahnik sketches and leather coasters, as well as a luxury scented candle by Diptyque.

Take a look inside the evening below:

Images: Zev Starr-Tambor

