Kim Kardashian Is Back For More With Marc Jacobs, Gabriela Hearst Teams Up With Net-a-Porter, Burberry’s Cute Holiday Campaign, Glamour’s WOTY Awards, And More!

Kim Kardashian stars in another Marc Jacobs campaign

Kimmy K is back for another round with Marc Jacobs. This time, the pop culture phenomenon is the face of the Resort 2023 campaign. The mom-of-four is once again captured at the LA-based Playlab studio—gone are the inflatables, in with the latex—with Alastair McKimm on styling duty and Tyrone LeBon lensing the campaign. Kardashian is pictured in holiday season-ready crystal and metallic pieces, denim sets, and even a very Kim-approved catsuit. The drop also includes a reiteration of the iconic Stam bag, named for Aughts runway icon Jessica Stam, which the brand revived earlier this year to much nostalgic fanfare….ah, were we ever so young!

Burberry launches its Holiday campaign

Meanwhile, amid the deluge of celebrity-fronted Holiday campaigns, Daniel Lee has opted to go another route—enlisting an adorable host of animals to appear in still life imagery of giftable items for the season instead. The project brings together photography by Roe Ethridge, film by Julien Pujol, and creative direction by Carina Frey and Stefanie Barth. Alongside the beagle and family of ducklings, the imagery is rife with British-isms, from roses to toast, a regal shade of purple and knight’s armor, not to mention a healthy dose of the heritage brand’s famous check. Catch a glimpse, below:

Gabriela Hearst and Net-a-Porter launch exclusive capsule

Award-winning designer Gabriela Hearst has released a 34-piece collection with Net-a-Porter, drawing inspiration from abstract art of the Orphism movement. The elegant offering of ready to wear, shoes, and handbags is intended to bring to mind the graphic lines of the early 20th century period, specifically the work of French artist Sonia Delaunay. Available exclusively on Net-a-Porter from today, true to form, it’s any would-be art collector’s dream—with tasteful spaghetti strap silk dresses featuring juxtaposing lace, silk, and velvet panels, pointed-toe suede flats, satin clutch bags, cashmere sweater and skirt sets, and belted wool pants in a pared-back palette of black, plum, chocolate, champagne, and navy. All sustainably and consciously produced too, of course. Have a look below—and act fast, as the collection is quickly selling out online.

Glamour unveils its 2023 Women of the Year honorees and covers

It’s that time of year. Glamour’s Women of the Year program, which has celebrated the globe’s most fearless trailblazers every year since 1990, is back once more this November. Today, the media brand revealed additional honorees and cover stars for the year. Brooke Shields, Quinta Brunson, Mary J. Blige, Geena Rocero, and Selma Blair will all grace special digital covers—with Blair set to receive the Daring to Disrupt Award too. Last month, actors Millie Bobby Brown and America Ferrera appeared on inaugural digital covers, rolled out across Glamour editions in the US, UK, Spain, Germany, and Mexico. All talent will be celebrated at a ceremony next Tuesday at Jazz at Lincoln Center. Michelle Buteau will present the event, with RHONY’s Ubah Hassan and Brynn Whitfield bringing their wit and charm to host the red carpet livestream. Tune in on Glamour.com/the outlet’s YouTube channel from 6PM on Tuesday to see all the, well, glamour.

Ava Dash stars in BCBGMAXAZRIA holiday campaign

Ava Dash has been cast in BCBGMAXAZRIA’s holiday 2023 campaign. The DT Model Management beauty was shot by Monica Baddar in Los Angeles in a series of looks from the collection. For those who don’t know, she’s the eldest daughter of music mogul Damon Dash and designer Rachel Roy. Stunning!

