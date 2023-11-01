All The Halloween Costumes You Missed, From Heidi Klum’s Bash, Ivy Getty’s Party, And The Ned’s Weekend Of Fun

Heidi Halloween takes over Marquee

It ain’t Halloween ’til an unrecognizable Heidi Klum makes her appearance. The undisputed queen of October 31 shut down the street in West Chelsea as guests and fans clamored to get a look at her costume. This year, for her 22nd annual bash, Klum partnered with artists and acrobats from Cirque du Soleil to reveal her peacock. A total of 29 creatives from Cirque du Soleil—including master contortionists, hand balancing artists, flyers, and porters—stepped in for the red carpet reveal, not to mention the behind the scenes work that came from textile designers, technicians, pattern makers, cutters, seamstresses, project managers, and more who spent almost 20,000 (!!) hours on the 15-foot-tall outfit. Guests enjoyed Patron El Alto tequila’s signature cocktail of the night, a Heidi’s Black Magic-rita, as they bopped among the cobwebs to sets by Questlove and Sofi Tukker. Among those who attended were Leni Klum, Tom Kaulitz, Bill Kaulitz, Anok Yai, H.E.R., Becky G, Camila Cabello, Reneé Rapp, Nas, Maye Musk, Rachel Zegler, Taylor Lautner, Elevator Boys, Ice-T & Coco, Valentina Sampaio, Alexandra Richards, Amanda Lepore, Alix Earle, Larsen Thompson, and Christian Siriano.

Images: Getty

Ivy Getty hosted Halloween at Jean’s

Ivy Getty and friends took over Jean’s on Lafayette for a champagne-fueled Halloween rager. The new downtown eatery was the backdrop to a late night bash which was complete with a DJ set by Isabella Massenet and tats by Fun City Tattoo, with guests including Anya Taylor Joy, Teddy Quinlivan, Tina Leung, Prince Achileas Andreas of Greece and Denmark, The White Lotus’ Sabrina Impaciatore, Sabine Getty, Prabal Gurung, Violetta Komyshan, Di Mondo, and many more enjoying G.H. Mumm ’til the early hours.

Images: BFA

Haunted Hotel at The Ned

The Box and Richie Akiva put their heads together for The Ned’s Haunted Hotel experience, which transformed the Nomad-based member’s club this weekend. On Friday, rapper G-Eazy celebrated Halloween with friends and Cierto Tequila, with notable guests filling the dancefloor. An additional night had party people coming back for another look at amusements and decor by The Box’ production company Outside The Box and music by Michael Simpson, Mel DeBarge, DJ Truth, DJ Soni withanEYE, Luka Mrvic, DJ Dwells, DJ Angel Star, Roman Chappelle, and DJ Luz, as well as late-night pop ins by Al3x Crush and DJ Reign. Among those who joined across the weekend were Maino, Ice Spice, Lil Durk, Evan Mock, Dillon Danis, Fish Money, Luca Bella Facinelli, Lexi Wood, Taras Romanov, Ivy Getty, Imaan Hammam, Izzy Metz, Bella Banos, Michelle Connelly, Kailyn Shepherd, CT Hedden, Hannah Grant, Isadora Amorim, Liv Constance, Pia Host, Mariah Castro, Jessica Whitehead, Maxwell Osborne, Kim Dammer, Vincenzo Dimino, Yuna Pash, Stevie Guttman, Katy Chertok, Kornelia Ski, Lameka Fox, Meredith Duxbury, Sergio Farias, Megha Bajaj, Kristina Niko, Nicole Papadogiannis, Chloe and Gia Vizzone, and more.

Images: Courtesy

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.