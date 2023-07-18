Kendall Jenner’s Latest Gig, HMI School’s Out Raised $600K, Kering’s Caring Dinner Returns, MATCHES Out East, And More

L’Oréal Paris names Kendall Jenner next global ambassador.

Kenny J has a new role: global ambassador at beauty giant L’Oréal Paris. As part of her partnership, Jenner will lead the brand’s makeup campaigns starting this September (will we also see her return to the runways during NYFW the same month? Only time will tell!) In an alert, L’Oréal teased the supermodel’s favorite products too. And dare we cause a frenzy making them sell out at the drug store quicker than you can say ‘TikTok,’ she name checked the OG Telescopic Mascara, Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation, and the newly-unveiled Infallible Matte Resistance liquid lippie. Run!

Hetrick-Martin Institute’s School’s Out benefit broke records with well-attended bash

The annual HMI School’s Out benefit, a staple on the social calendar since 1988, returned over the weekend, raising a staggering and record-breaking $600,000 to benefit LGBTQIA youth, thanks to the support of generous Hamptonites. This year’s installment was hosted at the home of Nathan Orsman and Jose Castro, with Douglas Elliman’s Benjamin Dixon, Alessandro Ford-Rippolone, and The Points Guy founder Brian Kelly on event co-chair duty. The fun-filled fête featured synchronized swimmers with parasols and hunky mermen, which delighted guests as they dined on a delectable dinner provided by Duryea’s, STK Steak, Almond, and Kerber’s Farm. Designer Dennis Basso led the paddle raise auction during dinner, with major prizes such as tickets to his NYFW show and first class airline flights to anywhere in the world fetching top dollar. Guests on the evening included Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Candace Bushnell, Don Lemon, Antoni Porowski, Peter Som, Timo Weiland, and many, many more.

Images: Andrew Werner

The Kering Foundation to host Caring For Women Dinner in NYC this September

Speaking of good causes—the Kering Foundation will proudly host its second annual Caring for Women dinner in Manhattan later this year, with mega-watt co-chairs Salma Hayek Pinault and François-Henri Pinault, Oprah Winfrey, Zoë Kravitz, Cindy Sherman, Christy Turlington Burns, Olivia Wilde, and Nobel Laureate, Malala Yousafzai. The dinner marks the 15th anniversary of the Foundation, and will raise funds to benefit organizations that work tirelessly to end gender-based violence. This year’s dinner, set to take place on September 12 at The Pool with award-winning journalist Lisa Ling as host, will benefit the Malala Fund, National Network to End Domestic Violence (NNEDV), and New York City Alliance Against Sexual Assault. Last year’s gala raised over $3 million and was attended by guests including Anna Wintour, Gisele Bündchen, Samuel L. Jackson, Julie Mehretu, Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, Gloria Steinem, Emma Watson, Karlie Kloss, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Kat Graham.

MATCHES hits the Hamptons

From today, keep your eyes peeled for MATCHES treats—both in the form of a Mister Softee ice-cream truck and exclusive shopping events. Until July 21, a marble-printed mint-hued van is making multiple seaside stops throughout Long Island, offering complimentary ice cream and limited-edition merchandise including marble fans, parasols, water bottles, tote bags, and, of course, matchbooks. With their soft serve, folks will be able to claim a piece of merch, as well as a voucher for 20% off a minimum spend of $300 when they shop via the luxury multi-brand e-tailer. MATCHES will also be holding a series of private shopping events showcasing their exclusive vacation capsules, and alongside global publisher Phaidon will launch a new book, The New Antiquarians: At Home with Young Collectors, with author Michael Diaz-Griffith—toasting to the endeavor with a chic cocktail soirée.

Isaac Boots is in residence in Cape Cod

City heat getting you down? Consider it your incentive to book at trip to Cape Cod’s luxurious waterfront resort Wequassett Resort & Golf Club—where celebrity trainer Isaac Boots happens to be in situ for a three-week, butt-kicking fitness residency. The Broadway dancer turned A list-approved fitness personality will be hosting his TORCH’D workouts at the property until July 29, and classes are open to the public. Wondering what made Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, and Lisa Rinna fans? You know what to do!

