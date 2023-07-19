Atlanta Apparel is coming in hot! This August’s edition of Atlanta Apparel is right around the corner, taking place at AmericasMart from August 1-5 (you can find more need-to-know deets right here.) Before you head to the Southern state, here’s a look at three utterly chic childrenswear lines to have on your radar.

Emanuel Pris

This Italy-based childrenswear brand—or should we say, sartoria bambino!—has a rich history dating back to 1988 when it was founded by Ciro Prisco, who was later joined at the company by his son Emanuele. Emanuel Pris is based in Naples and prides itself on its “made in Italy” heritage and stylish flair for minis. The brand creates high quality garments for little ones, with an immaculate attention to detail and craftsmanship, making it a go-to for fancy children’s formalwear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emanuel Pris (@emanuelpris.italy)

KAVEAH

KAVEAH is a childrenswear brand that epitomizes style and comfort for toddlers, tots, and beyond. Kaveah offers a diverse range of fashion-forward options, from easy-going dresses to staple separates, their collection is thoughtfully designed to cater to every child’s individuality. It’s also a family-owned brand—the name comes from a mix of the founder’s first names, including Instagram-famous twins Leah and Ava Clements—so you know there’s heart and soul in every piece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAVEAH (@kaveah_la)

Dondolo

Dondolo is a childrenswear brand that was established from a desire to give back to children and mothers. The designs, by mom-of-four Catalina Maria Gonzalez Franco are beautiful, practical, and reliable made to last, so small ones can play without reservation without sacrificing a sweet outfit—and their moms can dress to match too. With a firm commitment to ethical manufacturing practices, each design is created to make a positive impact. Dondolo goes beyond fashion, aiming to support social causes near and dear to its audience’s hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dondolo (@dondolo.official)

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.