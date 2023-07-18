Editor’s Pick: The Cobble Hill Collection From abc carpet & home

What: It’s here! abc carpet & home has launched its exclusive new Cobble Hill collection, much to the delight to interior fanatics everywhere. Among the made in the USA bounty are highlights like the all-customizable Delancey Sectional, Hudson Swivel Chair, Boutique Sofa, and Elise Sofa. And before we get into it any further, let’s just say that Sienna Miller is already a fan.

Who: There’s a reason you won’t scroll through an Architectural Digest feature on someone’s gorgeous home without seeing a mention or two of their prized abc carpet & home possessions—seriously, the last two videos I watched both had A listers proudly showcasing the first piece they saved up for from the mecca. With over 125 years of expertise, from selling carpets from a pushcart on the LES to its now-iconic, 50+ year home located at 888 Broadway, there’s a reason it’s maintained its aspirational status, whether you’re a shopper in their first apartment or their forever home.

Why: While the heat has officially wiped most of us out, it’s time for some indoor lounging near the AC until further notice. Thankfully, the Cobble Hill line will ensure your surroundings are as stylish as can be, all year round. The Delancey Sectional is the perfect perch to kick back on and put your feet up, while the Hudson Swivel Chair adds a subtle touch of elegance to any room—in your city abode or your country escape. The Elise Sofa boasts a chic, curvaceous, and minimalist design, while the Boutique Sofa’s sleek elegance and brass legs elevates your living space. There’s also headboards, ottomans, sleepers, love seats, and so much more within the Cobble Hill line.

The beauty of this collection is that the entire range is truly customizable—with 80 options across colors and fabrics—meaning that in just a few clicks of a button, your dream piece can become a reality. Consider it your Pinterest board, actualized! All furniture ships in 8-10 weeks too.

Where: abchome.com

How much: from $445

